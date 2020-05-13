Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air France KLM : EU opens legal cases against countries over travel refunds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 06:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager presents the EU executive's economic response to the coronavirus epidemic in Brussels, Belgium

The European Commission is taking the first step in legal procedures against countries that are breaching EU law by not insisting that companies provide cash refunds to customers over cancelled travel or holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commission executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager told a news conference on Wednesday that travel firms, including airlines, might create incentives for people to accept vouchers, but EU citizens fundamentally had a right to a refund if they wanted.

"As of today, where we have taken the Commission's decision on this, letters will be sent to the member states who are in breach of this very fundamental principle. So these letters, they are going off as we speak," she said of the first formal step in the so-called infringement legal procedures.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Philip Blenkinsop)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.18% 4.003 Real-time Quote.-59.18%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -0.90% 7.46 Delayed Quote.-54.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
06:58aAIR FRANCE KLM : EU opens legal cases against countries over travel refunds
RE
05:55aEU won't tell airlines to leave middle seat empty as travel resumes
RE
05/12Ryanair expects Europe travel surge despite masks, quarantine
RE
05/12Ryanair expects Europe travel surge despite masks, quarantine
RE
05/12The planes in Spain parked neatly on the plain
RE
05/11EU to recommend airlines, travel firms offer vouchers valid for at least a ye..
RE
05/11AIR FRANCE-KLM : HSBC remains Neutral
MD
05/11AIR FRANCE-KLM : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
05/11Spain calls for European response to airlines' coronavirus crisis
RE
05/11KLM passengers must bring their own face masks on all flights
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 11 782 M
EBIT 2020 -2 808 M
Net income 2020 -3 316 M
Debt 2020 10 478 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,47x
P/E ratio 2021 -20,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 1 732 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4,65  €
Last Close Price 4,05  €
Spread / Highest target 147%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-59.18%1 882
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-64.04%13 359
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.29%12 643
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-37.91%10 689
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-1.83%8 984
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.47%8 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group