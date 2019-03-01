Log in
Air France KLM : France, Netherlands pledge joint Air France-KLM strategy to ease tensions

03/01/2019 | 04:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: Journalists attend a new conference where Air France-KLM announce their 2018 annual results in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The French and Dutch governments will issue joint strategy recommendations for Air France-KLM, their finance ministers said on Friday, as they sought to defuse a row over The Hague's surprise purchase of a stake in the airline group.

Officials from both countries will begin a joint "work process" on Air France-KLM that will make proposals by the end of June, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in Paris.

The Dutch government quietly amassed a 14 percent stake in Air France-KLM in a move announced late on Feb. 26, triggering an immediate diplomatic spat with France, the group's biggest shareholder, with a 14.3 percent holding.

Shares in the company, which had plunged almost 15 percent by Thursday night, recovered some of their losses after the ministerial talks on Friday and were up 4.3 percent as of 0929 GMT in Paris.

"I'm aware our stake acquisition is not very orthodox, but it is based on good intentions," Hoekstra told reporters after talks with Le Maire.

"We want to build a better company, and we want to make sure the interests of both countries are taken into account."

Le Maire, who this week described the Dutch government's intervention as "incomprehensible", while other officials spoke of behaviour akin to a corporate raider, sought to play down the dispute, saying both governments wanted a strong airline group.

A spokesman for the Air France-KLM group said he had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Dominique Vidalon and; Simon Carraud; Editing by Luke Baker)

