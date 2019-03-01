Air France KLM : France, Netherlands pledge joint Air France-KLM strategy to ease tensions

Officials from both countries will begin a joint "work process" on Air France-KLM that will make proposals by the end of June, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in Paris.

The Dutch government quietly amassed a 14 percent stake in Air France-KLM in a move announced late on Feb. 26, triggering an immediate diplomatic spat with France, the group's biggest shareholder, with a 14.3 percent holding.

Shares in the company, which had plunged almost 15 percent by Thursday night, recovered some of their losses after the ministerial talks on Friday and were up 4.3 percent as of 0929 GMT in Paris.

"I'm aware our stake acquisition is not very orthodox, but it is based on good intentions," Hoekstra told reporters after talks with Le Maire.

"We want to build a better company, and we want to make sure the interests of both countries are taken into account."

Le Maire, who this week described the Dutch government's intervention as "incomprehensible", while other officials spoke of behaviour akin to a corporate raider, sought to play down the dispute, saying both governments wanted a strong airline group.

A spokesman for the Air France-KLM group said he had no immediate comment.

