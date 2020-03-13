Air France KLM : France ready to help state-backed firms - Le Maire

"We will be by their sides," Le Maire told BFM TV, referring to companies such as Air France KLM and Renault, whose share prices have been battered by the impact of the coronavirus.

Le Maire said measures undertaken by the state to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus would cost "dozens of billions" of euros.

