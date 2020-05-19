Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air France KLM : France's Renault reaches deal on five billion-euro state-backed loan - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 12:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Renault carmaker is pictured at a dealership in Les Sorinieres

French carmaker Renault has sealed a deal with banks on a 5 billion-euro ($5.47 billion) state-guaranteed loan to help the company to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The state-guaranteed loan, which Renault had been working on for about a month, should be submitted shortly to the board of directors, the sources said, before being approved formally by the economy ministry.

A Renault spokesman was not available immediately for a comment.

The firm, which posted a loss in 2019 and had been struggling with faltering demand before the pandemic, has already flagged it would seek state aid through this format, in a bit to shore up its liquidity.

Other companies such as Air France KLM have also secured bailout deals through state-backed loans, which are funnelled through commercial banks.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Gwenaelle Barzic, Writing by Matthieu Protard, Editing by Sarah White)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -8.97% 3.766 Real-time Quote.-58.31%
RENAULT -10.85% 16.936 Real-time Quote.-54.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
12:16pAIR FRANCE KLM : France's Renault reaches deal on five billion-euro state-backed..
RE
09:37aFrench Consumer Group Opens Procedure Against 20 Airlines Over Canceled Ticke..
DJ
05/18France to focus aid on greener car sector after virus hit
RE
05/17Temporary layoff schemes no cure-all in slow COVID recovery
RE
05/15As Air France restores some flights, pilots queue for simulator
RE
05/15AIR FRANCE-KLM : UBS remains Neutral
MD
05/13TRAVEL LIGHT WITH A MASK : Europe unveils plans to get planes back in sky
RE
05/13The planes in Spain parked neatly on the plain
RE
05/13AIR FRANCE-KLM : Gets a Neutral rating from HSBC
MD
05/13AIR FRANCE KLM : EU opens legal cases against countries over travel refunds
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 11 745 M
EBIT 2020 -3 055 M
Net income 2020 -3 511 M
Debt 2020 10 830 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,48x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,07x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 1 768 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,32 €
Last Close Price 4,14 €
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-58.31%1 927
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.62%13 886
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.11%12 126
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.14%11 541
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.24%8 296
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.30%7 984
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group