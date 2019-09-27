Air France KLM : French airline Aigle Azur to cease activities after court rejects rescue bids

Privately held Aigle Azur was put under bankruptcy protection on Sept. 2 and halted operations days later, leaving 19,000 passengers stranded.

French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a statement that the government will help Aigle Azur's 1,150 staff find new jobs as quickly as possible.

Last week, another, much smaller, French budget airline - XL Airways - said it had suspended ticket sales due to financial difficulties, in the latest example of low-cost airlines running into financial problems.

(This story has been refiled to correct headline to read "cease activities" instead of "stop flying". The airline had stopped flying early this month)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by GV De Clercq and David Gregorio)