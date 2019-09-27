Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air France KLM : French airline Aigle Azur to cease activities after court rejects rescue bids

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320 aircraft, operated by Aigle Azur, lands at Orly Airport near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French budget airline Aigle Azur will cease all activities on Friday at midnight after a commercial court rejected financial rescue offers, the French government aid in a statement.

Privately held Aigle Azur was put under bankruptcy protection on Sept. 2 and halted operations days later, leaving 19,000 passengers stranded.

French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said in a statement that the government will help Aigle Azur's 1,150 staff find new jobs as quickly as possible.

Last week, another, much smaller, French budget airline - XL Airways - said it had suspended ticket sales due to financial difficulties, in the latest example of low-cost airlines running into financial problems.

(This story has been refiled to correct headline to read "cease activities" instead of "stop flying". The airline had stopped flying early this month)

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by GV De Clercq and David Gregorio)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
03:51pAir France-KLM CEO sees upside to French airline bankruptcies
RE
03:08pAIR FRANCE KLM : French airline Aigle Azur to cease activities after court rejec..
RE
02:48aDelta Buys Stake In Latam Airlines, Besting American -- WSJ
DJ
09/26Delta buys $1.9 billion LATAM stake, snatching partner away from American Air..
RE
09/25DELTA AIR LINES : KLM arrives in Austin, announces new nonstop Austin-Amsterdam ..
AQ
09/24AIR FRANCE KLM : Rescue of XL Airways still possible -French junior transport mi..
RE
09/23Strains that sank Thomas Cook weigh on European airlines
RE
09/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Thomas Cook, WeWork, Boeing, Atlantia
09/23AIR FRANCE KLM : Cardiff Airport unveils its Environmental Flight Path
AQ
09/22AIR FRANCE KLM : Budget carrier XL Airways seeks rescue deal with Air France
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 523 M
EBIT 2019 1 219 M
Net income 2019 538 M
Debt 2019 6 485 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,81x
P/E ratio 2020 5,71x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 4 059 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 10,88  €
Last Close Price 9,25  €
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-2.41%4 325
DELTA AIR LINES INC.17.80%38 078
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC5.64%22 725
AIR CHINA LTD.7.98%15 575
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-5.30%12 384
ANA HOLDINGS INC-1.69%11 771
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group