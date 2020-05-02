Log in
Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Air France KLM : French state railway SNCF sees two billion euro hole, might need state aid

05/02/2020 | 06:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jean-Pierre Farandou, CEO of the French railway company SNCF, attends a news conference at their headquarters in Saint-Denis, near Paris

France's state-owned railway company SNCF has lost about 2 billion euros (1.76 billion pounds) in revenue so far because of the coronavirus lockdown, its chief executive said on Saturday, adding that a government bailout might be needed.

With more than 24,500 deaths during the outbreak, France has urged people to stay at home and avoid public transport.

"The virus, for the moment, means we're missing about 2 billion euros in revenue," SNCF Chief Executive Jean-Pierre Farandou told France Inter radio. "It wouldn't be abnormal to think of an aid plan for the SNCF," he added.

The railway company, which also had a prolonged period of strikes last year, said it was considering cutting jobs if business picks up too slowly.

The government has already unveiled plans to help airline Air France and carmaker Renault with state-guaranteed loans.

When the lockdown is lifted on May 11, the government said people will still have to remain within 100 km (62 miles) of their homes.

Traffic on short-distance daily-commuting trains will be down to 50 to 60% of normal capacity on May 11, though should be back to 100% by June, Farandou said. But traffic on high-speed long-distance TGV trains will continue at minimal capacity.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.24% 4.647 Real-time Quote.-53.17%
RENAULT -7.62% 18.106 Real-time Quote.-57.07%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17 722 M
EBIT 2020 -1 677 M
Net income 2020 -1 512 M
Debt 2020 8 452 M
Yield 2020 0,13%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,41x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,59x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 986 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,19  €
Last Close Price 4,65  €
Spread / Highest target 184%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-53.17%2 185
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.76%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
