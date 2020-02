Air France KLM : JANUARY 2020 TRAFFIC

10 February 2020

JANUARY 2020 TRAFFIC

Group passenger activity: number of passengers +2.2%, traffic +2.7%, load factor

+0.3pt









Traffic highlights

Passenger network activity (Air France and KLM) Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Long-haul + 3.3% + 3.4% 87.2% + 0.1 North America + 6.7% + 8.4% 86.0% + 1.3 Latin America + 3.8% + 1.5% 88.9% - 2.0 Asia + 4.3% + 2.7% 88.1% - 1.3 Africa / Middle East - 1.0% + 2.5% 84.1% + 2.9 Caribbean / Indian Ocean + 0.7% + 0.5% 89.0% - 0.2 Short and Medium-haul + 0.9% + 2.5% 79.7% + 1.3 Total + 2.9% + 3.3% 85.9% + 0.3

46.7 million passengers, +2.8%

The January 2020 traffic figures are barely impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak. A first estimation of the next months’ financial impact will be given at the presentation of Full Year results.

Transavia activity Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total - 4.9% - 4.1% 89.8% + 0.7

40.8 million passengers, -2.5%

Total group passenger activity (Air France, KLM and Transavia) Capacity

(ASK, %ch.) Traffic

(RPK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total + 2.3% + 2.7% 86.1% + 0.3

47.5 million passengers, +2.2%

Cargo activity Capacity

(ATK, %ch.) Traffic

(RTK, %ch.) Load Factor

(%) Change (pts) Total + 2.0% - 0.6% 53.6% - 1.4

Agenda

20th of February 2020: Full Year 2019 results

10th of March 2020: February 2020 traffic

STATISTICS

Passenger network activity*

January Year to date Total Passenger network* 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 6,683 6,501 2.8% 6,683 6,501 2.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 21,233 20,558 3.3% 21,233 20,558 3.3% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 24,724 24,028 2.9% 24,724 24,028 2.9% Load factor (%) 85.9% 85.6% 0.3 85.9% 85.6% 0.3 Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,342 2,252 4.0% 2,342 2,252 4.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 17,713 17,125 3.4% 17,713 17,125 3.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 20,310 19,653 3.3% 20,310 19,653 3.3% Load factor (%) 87.2% 87.1% 0.1 87.2% 87.1% 0.1 North America Passengers carried (‘000s) 607 558 8.8% 607 558 8.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,331 3,995 8.4% 4,331 3,995 8.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,034 4,717 6.7% 5,034 4,717 6.7% Load factor (%) 86.0% 84.7% 1.3 86.0% 84.7% 1.3 Latin America Passengers carried (‘000s) 332 326 2.0% 332 326 2.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,123 3,078 1.5% 3,123 3,078 1.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,512 3,385 3.8% 3,512 3,385 3.8% Load factor (%) 88.9% 90.9% (2.0) 88.9% 90.9% (2.0) Asia / Pacific Passengers carried (‘000s) 558 538 3.8% 558 538 3.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,817 4,689 2.7% 4,817 4,689 2.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,467 5,243 4.3% 5,467 5,243 4.3% Load factor (%) 88.1% 89.4% (1.3) 88.1% 89.4% (1.3) Africa / Middle East Passengers carried (‘000s) 480 472 1.7% 480 472 1.7% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,767 2,700 2.5% 2,767 2,700 2.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,290 3,324 (1.0%) 3,290 3,324 (1.0%) Load factor (%) 84.1% 81.2% 2.9 84.1% 81.2% 2.9 Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried (‘000s) 365 360 1.6% 365 360 1.6% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,676 2,663 0.5% 2,676 2,663 0.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 3,005 2,985 0.7% 3,005 2,985 0.7% Load factor (%) 89.0% 89.2% (0.2) 89.0% 89.2% (0.2) Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,340 4,249 2.1% 4,340 4,249 2.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 3,520 3,433 2.5% 3,520 3,433 2.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 4,415 4,375 0.9% 4,415 4,375 0.9% Load factor (%) 79.7% 78.5% 1.3 79.7% 78.5% 1.3

* Air France and KLM

Transavia activity

January Year to date Transavia 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 841 863 (2.5%) 841 863 (2.5%) Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,561 1,628 (4.1%) 1,561 1,628 (4.1%) Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,740 1,829 (4.9%) 1,740 1,829 (4.9%) Load factor (%) 89.8% 89.0% 0.7 89.8% 89.0% 0.7

Total group passenger activity**

January Year to date Total group** 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 7,524 7,365 2.2% 7,524 7,365 2.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 22,794 22,186 2.7% 22,794 22,186 2.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 26,464 25,857 2.3% 26,464 25,857 2.3% Load factor (%) 86.1% 85.8% 0.3 86.1% 85.8% 0.3

** Air France, KLM and Transavia

Cargo activity

January Year to date Total Group 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 652 656 (0.6%) 652 656 (0.6%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,216 1,192 2.0% 1,216 1,192 2.0% Load factor (%) 53.6% 55.1% (1.4) 53.6% 55.1% (1.4)





Air France activity

January Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 4,043 3,955 2.2% 4,043 3,955 2.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 12,461 12,037 3.5% 12,461 12,037 3.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 14,666 14,254 2.9% 14,666 14,254 2.9% Load factor (%) 85.0% 84.5% 0.5 85.0% 84.5% 0.5





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,391 1,340 3.8% 1,391 1,340 3.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 10,332 9,950 3.8% 10,332 9,950 3.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 11,951 11,540 3.6% 11,951 11,540 3.6% Load factor (%) 86.5% 86.2% 0.2 86.5% 86.2% 0.2





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,652 2,615 1.4% 2,652 2,615 1.4% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 2,129 2,087 2.0% 2,129 2,087 2.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 2,715 2,714 0.0% 2,715 2,714 0.0% Load factor (%) 78.4% 76.9% 1.5 78.4% 76.9% 1.5





January Year to date Cargo activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 294 286 2.9% 294 286 2.9% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 637 597 6.7% 637 597 6.7% Load factor (%) 46.1% 47.8% (1.7) 46.1% 47.8% (1.7)

KLM activity

January Year to date Total Passenger network activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Passengers carried (‘000s) 2,640 2,547 3.7% 2,640 2,547 3.7% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 8,772 8,520 2.9% 8,772 8,520 2.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 10,058 9,774 2.9% 10,058 9,774 2.9% Load factor (%) 87.2% 87.2% 0.0 87.2% 87.2% 0.0





Long-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 952 912 4.3% 952 912 4.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 7,381 7,175 2.9% 7,381 7,175 2.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 8,358 8,113 3.0% 8,358 8,113 3.0% Load factor (%) 88.3% 88.4% (0.1) 88.3% 88.4% (0.1)





Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried (‘000s) 1,688 1,634 3.3% 1,688 1,634 3.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 1,391 1,346 3.3% 1,391 1,346 3.3% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 1,700 1,661 2.3% 1,700 1,661 2.3% Load factor (%) 81.8% 81.0% 0.8 81.8% 81.0% 0.8





January Year to date Cargo activity 2020 2019 Variation 2020 2019 Variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 358 371 (3.4%) 358 371 (3.4%) Available tonne-km (m ATK) 578 594 (2.7%) 578 594 (2.7%) Load factor (%) 61.9% 62.4% (0.4) 61.9% 62.4% (0.4)

