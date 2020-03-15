Log in
Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Air France KLM : Netherlands will do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM, airport running

03/15/2020 | 08:18am EDT
Travelers wait to be informed in the departure hall at the KLM Service Desk at Schiphol

Dutch finance minister Wobke Hoekstra said Sunday that the Netherlands will do "everything it takes" to keep Air France-KLM and Amsterdam's Schiphol airport operating.

Hoekstra would not give any details about a possible bail out but stressed that Air France-KLM was "vital for the Dutch economy" and said he was in close contact with his French colleagues and the Air France management.

Air France-KLM is facing falling revenues due to the impact of the coronavirus on its business. On Friday, KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, said it would slash up to 2,000 jobs and ask for government support as it cuts working hours by one-third across its entire staff.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

