Air France KLM : Netherlands will do 'everything it takes' to keep KLM, airport running

Hoekstra would not give any details about a possible bail out but stressed that Air France-KLM was "vital for the Dutch economy" and said he was in close contact with his French colleagues and the Air France management.

Air France-KLM is facing falling revenues due to the impact of the coronavirus on its business. On Friday, KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, said it would slash up to 2,000 jobs and ask for government support as it cuts working hours by one-third across its entire staff.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)