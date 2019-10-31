Air France KLM : Results as at 30 September 2019 0 10/31/2019 | 02:15am EDT Send by mail :

Resilient operating result at 900 million euros in a challenging macro-economic context THIRD QUARTER 2019 Passenger growth up 2.1% and load factor up 0.2 point.

Passenger unit revenue slightly down by -0.6%, as a consequence of the macro-economic context.

Unit costs slightly increase by 0.4% at constant currency and fuel, on track for full year guidance.

Operating result at 900 million euros, down by 165 million euros compared to the third quarter 2018, with revenues up 2% and fuel expenses up 135 million euros.

Net income at 366 million euros, down by 420 million euros compared to last year impacted by a stronger dollar end of September and Airbus A380 phase-out financial impact of 100 million euros.

Reduction in Group net debt, down by 253 million euros to 5.9 billion euros and Net debt/EBITDA ratio at 1.5x, stable compared to 31 December 2018. OUTLOOK 2019 Based on the current data for the Passenger network: Long-haul forward booking load factors from November to March are on average ahead compared to last year. Network passenger unit revenue for the fourth quarter 2019 at constant currency expected to be slightly down compared to last year.

Full year guidance update: The Group will pursue initiatives to reduce unit costs, with a targeted 2019 reduction of between -1% and 0% at constant currency and fuel price. The 2019 fuel bill is expected to increase by 600 million euros compared to 2018 to 5.5 billion euros, based on the forward curve of 25 October 2019. Net debt/ EBITDA ratio at/below 1.5x.

“Air France-KLM Group’s performance in the third quarter showed resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties and softening macro-economic environment.” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM Group. “Operationally, we achieved a solid performance during the Summer peak travel period. Air France and KLM ranked in the top European legacy carriers in terms of punctuality. Based on long-haul forward bookings on average ahead of last year and renewed commitment to a strict cost discipline, we are confident that we can deliver on our annual objectives of reduced unit cost and stable leverage ratio. All the Group’s employees are mobilized to ensure the success of our strategic ambitions, which we will further outline on the occasion of the upcoming Investor Day next week.” Air France-KLM Group Third quarter Nine months 2019 Change 2019 Change Passengers (thousands) 29,119 +2.1% 79,593 +3.4% Passenger Unit revenue per ASK1 (€ cts) 7.08 -0.6% 6.69 -0.5% Operating result (€m) 900 -165 997 -295 Net income – Group part (€m) 366 -420 126 -501 Adj. operating free cash flow (€m) -235 -221 116 -11 Net debt at end of period (€m) 5,911 -253 Third quarter 2019 business review Network: Softer Passenger demand, Cargo industry still under pressure Network Third quarter Nine months 2019 Change Change

constant currency 2019 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 6,460 +0.5% -0.7% 17,651 +2.5% +1.4% Scheduled revenues (€m) 6,151 +0.9% -0.4% 16,752 +2.6% +1.3% Operating result (€m) 649 -161 -180 660 -300 -249 Third quarter 2019 revenues decreased by -0.7% at constant currency to 6.5 billion euros, mostly impacted by cargo industry pressure. The operating result amounted to 649 million euros, a 180 million euro decrease at constant currency compared to last year, mainly explained by rise of fuel expenses besides revenue pressure. Passenger network: French domestic unit revenue lifted by capacity reduction, and Long-Haul impacted by trading environment and a high year on year comparison base Third quarter Nine months Passenger network 2019 Change Change

constant currency 2019 Change Change

constant currency Passengers (thousands) 23,627 +1.1% 66,278 +2.7% Capacity (ASK m) 79,443 +1.6% 224,889 +2.6% Traffic (RPK m) 71,317 +1.8% 198,558 +3.1% Load factor 89.8% +0.2 pt 88.3% +0.4 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 5,947 +1.4% +0.3% 16,057 +3.2% +2.1% Scheduled passenger revenues (€m) 5,714 +1.9% +0.6% 15,388 +3.3% +2.1% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 7.19 +0.3% -0.9% 6.84 +0.7% -0.5% Third quarter 2019 capacity increased moderately by 1.6%, mainly driven by the South American, North Atlantic and Asian networks, with respective growth of 4.2%, 4.1% and 3.0%. The North American network posted negative unit revenue at -1.8% compared to last year, caused by an environment of lower booking-volumes and high competitive pressure. Yield development in point to sale USA is still positive and stronger than yield development in point of sale Europe.

The Asian network unit revenue was down by 2.8% in the third quarter 2019, notably impacted by weak China and Hong-Kong traffic.

The Caribbean & Indian Ocean network posted a continuing strong result with unit revenue at +5.3%, supported by peak period leisure demand.

The Africa & Middle East network saw an unit revenue improvement of 1.9%, underpinned by West African oil and gas countries solid performance combined with improvement thanks to network rationalizations in the Middle East.

The unit revenue pressure in the Latin American network remains ongoing for the time-being due to the current economic context in Argentina and Brazil. The medium-haul hubs showed a resilient performance despite a strong capacity increase. French domestic network posted unit revenue up 4.0%, lifted by capacity reductions in the route network. Cargo network: Unit revenue still impacted by a challenging airfreight market Third quarter Nine months Cargo business 2019 Change Change

constant currency 2019 Change Change

constant currency Tons (thousands) 274 -5.3% 823 -1.3% Capacity (ATK m) 3,816 +0.8% 10,895 +1.5% Traffic (RTK m) 2,091 -5.1% 6,259 -1.2% Load factor 54.8% -3.4 pt 57.4% -1.6 pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 514 -9.3% -10.7% 1,594 -3.6% -5.5% Scheduled cargo revenues (€m) 437 -11.0% -12.3% 1,364 -4.9% -6.8% Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts ) 11.44 -11.8% -13.1% 12.52 -6.3% -8.2% Airfreight capacity is for another quarter significantly higher than the demand development, putting pressure on load factor and yield.

The demand is suffering from weakness in global trade, resulting in unit revenue down -13.1% at constant currency. The Group’s Cargo strategy is focused on maintaining and increasing load factors where possible and taking a pro-active approach to new revenue opportunities. Transavia: High capacity growth and positive unit revenue Third quarter Nine months Transavia 2019 Change 2019 Change Passengers (thousands) 5,492 +6.4% 13,315 +6.7% Capacity (ASK m) 10,874 +7.9% 26,227 +9.1% Traffic (RPK m) 10,117 +8.1% 24,239 +9.2% Load factor 93.0% +0.2 pt 92.4% +0.1 pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 683 +11.1% 1,431 +9.9% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 6.28 +3.0% 5.43 +1.1% Unit cost per ASK (€ cts) 4.69 +8.4% 4.84 +4.9% Operating result (€m) 173 -5 154 -27 Strong capacity growth of 7.9% in the third quarter 2019. The third quarter operating margin stands at a level of 25.3%, with an absolute operating result of 173 million euros, 5 million euros down compared to last year. The unit revenue was up by 3.0% compared to last year, supported by a strong demand throughout the network and a good ancillary revenue performance. Unit cost in the third quarter at +8.4% compared to last year, +6.0% at constant fuel and currency, explained by temporary increased fleet- and non-performance expenditures. Maintenance: Strong third-party revenue growth and operating result stable Third quarter Nine months Maintenance 2019 Change Change

constant currency 2019 Change Change

constant currency Total revenues (€m) 1,163 +9.6% 3,453 +9.9% Third-party revenues (€m) 543 +11.0% +7.2% 1,623 +13.5% +7.4% Operating result (€m) 75 -2 -6 177 28 13 Operating margin (%) 6.4% -0.8 pt -1.0 pt 5.1% +0.4 pt +0.1 pt Maintenance revenues increased compared to last year with third-party revenues up by 11.0% and 7.2% at constant currency, a continuation of the growth trend underpinned by the inflow of new contracts.

The Maintenance order book stood at 11.5 billion dollars at 30 September 2019, stable compared to 31 December 2018.

The operating margin expressed as a percentage of total revenues stood at 6.4%, a decrease of 0.8 point impacted by airlines bankruptcies. Air France-KLM Group: Operating result at 900 million euros with revenues up 2% and fuel expenses up 135 million euros Third quarter Nine months 2019 Change Change

constant currency 2019 Change Change

constant currency Capacity (ASK m) 90,323 +2.3% 251,116 +3.2% Traffic (RPK m) 81,434 +2.6% 222,798 +3.7% Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 7.08 +0.5% -0.6% 6.69 +0.6% -0.5% Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 7.57 -0.5% -1.6% 7.24 -0.1% -1.3% Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel 6.57 +1.4% +0.4% 6.84 +0.8% -0.7% Revenues (€m) 7,696 +2.0% +0.8% 20,732 +3.8% +2.3% EBITDA (€m) 1,647 -7.0% -8.2% 3,218 -6.5% -5.3% Operating result (€m) 900 -15.5% -17.4% 997 -22.8% -20.5% Operating margin (%) 11.7% -2.4 pt -2.6 pt 4.8% -1.7 pt -1.4 pt Net income - Group part (€m) 366 -420 126 -501 In the third quarter 2019, the Air France-KLM Group posted an operating result of 900 million euros, down by 165 million euros compared to last year, impacted by trading environment and fuel bill increase. Net income amounted for 366 million euros in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 420 million euros compared to last year, including non-operating cost impact related to Airbus A380 phase-out of 100 million euros and effects on currency hedge portfolio related to a stronger US dollar and Japanese Yen. The fuel bill including hedging amounted to 1,512 million euros for the third quarter 2019, up 135 million euros. This increase is mainly explained by a hedging loss of 50 million euros in this quarter compared to a hedging gain of 100 million euros last year, and a negative currency effect on the fuel bill of 48 million euros due to a stronger dollar. Currencies had a positive 92 million euro impact on revenues and a negative 20 million euro effect on costs (ex-fuel) including currency hedging. Third quarter 2019 unit cost at +0.4%, annual unit cost result on track for full year guidance

On a constant currency and fuel price basis, unit costs were up +0.4% in the third quarter 2019. The Group had a ramp up of Pilots hiring over the past 12 months, supporting the 2020 capacity growth plan. Group net employee costs were up 5.0% in the quarter compared to last year, explained by additional hires in response to the capacity growth and the impact of wage agreement implementation for Air France and KLM staff. The average number of FTEs (Full-time equivalent) in the third quarter 2019 increased by 1,600 compared to last year, including an additional 600 Pilots and 850 Cabin Crew. However, productivity measured in ASK per FTE increased by 0.4% in the third quarter 2019.



Net debt down, leverage ratio stable, on track for full year guidance at/below 1.5x Third quarter Nine months In € million 2019 Change 2019 Change Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m) 1,514 -80 2,979 -49 Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m) -22 -10 -33 +100 Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m) -715 +108 72 +62 Net cash flow from operating activities (€m) 777 18 3,018 113 Net investments * (€m) -765 -211 -2,154 -112 Operating free cash flow (€m) 12 -193 864 1 Repayment of lease debt -247 -28 -748 -12 Adjusted operating free cash flow ** -235 -221 116 -11 * Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement. ** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow with deduction of the repayment of lease debt. A lease debt reduction of 247 million euros and an adjusted operating free cash flow negative at -235 million euros

The Group generated a negative adjusted operating free cash flow of -235 million euros, a decrease of 221 million euros compared to last year, explained by higher capex in the third quarter 2019. The year-to-date lease debt amounted for 4,399 million euros, down by 136 million euros compared to the end of 2018. Leverage on track with full year guidance at/below 1.5x In € million 30 Sep 2019 31 Dec 2018 Net debt 5,911 6,164 EBITDA trailing 12 months 3,994 4,217 Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months 1.5 x 1.5 x The Group reduced its net debt to 5,911 million euros at 30 September 2019 compared to 6,164 million euros at 31 December 2018, this 253 million euro reduction is driven by the repayment of lease debt.

The net debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 1.5x at 30 September 2019, a stable situation, explained by the reduction in net debt and EBITDA. Air France and KLM both impacted by lower unit revenues and rise in fuel costs Third quarter Nine months 2019 Change 2019 Change Air France Group Operating result (€m) 383 -110 270 -58 Operating margin (%) 8.2% -2.5 pt 2.1% -0.6 pt KLM Group Operating result (€m) 512 -61 714 -246 Operating margin (%) 16.2% -2.2 pt 8.5% -3.1 pt

Outlook The global economic and geopolitical context remains uncertain and the Group operates in a highly competitive marketplace.

Based on the current data for the Passenger network: October 2019 load factor is expected to remain stable compared to last year.

Long-haul forward booking load factors from November to March are on average ahead compared to last year.

Network passenger unit revenue for the fourth quarter 2019 at constant currency expected to be slightly down compared to last year. Capacity growth update: The growth of Transavia France adjusted slightly downwards, Transavia is expected to grow at a sustainable pace of 6% to 8% for full year 2019.

Passenger network plan remains unchanged to moderately grow capacity by 2% to 3% for the full year 2019 compared to last year. Full year guidance update: The Group will pursue initiatives to reduce unit costs 1 , with a targeted 2019 reduction between -1% to 0% at constant currency and fuel price.

, with a targeted 2019 reduction between -1% to 0% at constant currency and fuel price. The 2019 fuel bill is expected to increase by 600 million euros compared to 2018 to 5.5 billion euros 2 , based on the forward curve of 25 October 2019.

, based on the forward curve of 25 October 2019. The Group plans capital expenditure of 3.3 billion euros for 2019, slightly higher compared to the previous guidance including a change in accounting treatment for some assets, pre-delivery payment of Airbus A220 and acquire instead of leasing spare engines.

Air France-KLM is targeting a Net debt/EBITDA ratio at/below 1.5x. ***** The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on 31 October 2019 from 7:15 am CET. A conference call hosted by Mr. Gagey (CFO) will be held on 31 October 2019 at 08.30. To connect to the conference call, please dial: France: Local +33 (0)1 70 72 25 50

Netherlands: Local +31 (0) 20 703 8211

UK: Local +44 (0)330 336 9126

US: Local +1 720 543 0214 Confirmation code: 9498209 To listen to the audio-replay of the conference call, please dial: France: Local +33 (0) 1 70 48 00 94

Netherlands: Local +31 (0) 20 721 8903

UK: Local +44 (0)207 660 0134

Income Statement Third quarter Nine months In millions euros 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Sales 7,696 7,544 +2.0% 20,732 19,976 +3.8% Other revenues 0 1 -100.0% 0 1 -100.0% Revenues 7,696 7,545 +2.0% 20,732 19,977 +3.8% Aircraft fuel -1,512 -1,377 +9.8% -4,117 -3,622 +13.7% Chartering costs -138 -158 -12.7% -407 -434 -6.2% Landing fees and en route charges -530 -513 +3.3% -1,471 -1,419 +3.7% Catering -222 -211 +5.2% -617 -586 +5.3% Handling charges and other operating costs -531 -501 +6.0% -1,440 -1,481 -2.8% Aircraft maintenance costs -625 -586 +6.7% -1,923 -1,769 +8.7% Commercial and distribution costs -266 -266 +0.0% -783 -776 +0.9% Other external expenses -420 -399 +5.3% -1,292 -1,223 +5.6% Salaries and related costs -2,011 -1,916 +5.0% -6,031 -5,728 +5.3% Taxes other than income taxes -26 -40 -35.0% -119 -127 -6.3% Other income and expenses 232 193 +20.2% 686 629 +9.1% EBITDA 1,647 1,771 -7.0% 3,218 3,441 -6.5% Amortization, depreciation and provisions -747 -707 +5.7% -2,221 -2,149 +3.4% Income from current operations 900 1,065 -15.5% 997 1,292 -22.8% Sales of aircraft equipment 1 3 nm 24 -1 nm Other non-current income and expenses -103 18 nm -133 -5 +2,560.0% Income from operating activities 798 1,085 -26.5% 888 1,286 -30.9% Cost of financial debt -111 -118 -5.9% -332 -354 -6.2% Income from cash and cash equivalent 13 9 +44.4% 40 29 +37.9% Net cost of financial debt -98 -109 -10.1% -292 -325 -10.2% Other financial income and expenses -236 -61 +286.9% -346 -135 +156.3% Income before tax 464 915 -49.3% 250 826 -69.7% Income taxes -103 -136 -24.3% -136 -203 -33.0% Net income of consolidated companies 361 780 -53.7% 114 623 -81.7% Share of profits (losses) of associates 6 7 -14.3% 14 6 +133.3% Net income for the period 367 787 -53.4% 128 629 -79.7% Minority interest 1 1 +0.0% 2 2 +0.0% Net income for the period – Group part 366 786 -53.4% 126 627 -79.9%

Consolidated Balance Sheet Assets 30 Sep 2019 31 Dec 2018 In million euros Goodwill 218 217 Intangible assets 1,263 1,194 Flight equipment 10,619 10,167 Other property, plant and equipment 1,554 1,503 Right-of-use assets 4,921 5,243 Investments in equity associates 310 311 Pension assets 132 331 Other financial assets 1,390 1,487 Deferred tax assets 501 544 Other non-current assets 354 264 Total non-current assets 21,262 21,261 Other short-term financial assets 499 325 Inventories 704 633 Trade receivables 2,397 2,191 Other current assets 1,324 1,062 Cash and cash equivalents 4,109 3,585 Total current assets 9,033 7,796 Total assets 30,295 29,057

Liabilities and equity 30 Sep 2019 31 Dec 2018 In million euros Issued capital 429 429 Additional paid-in capital 4,139 4,139 Treasury shares -67 -67 Perpetual 403 403 Reserves and retained earnings -3,144 -3,051 Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM 1,760 1,853 Non-controlling interests 13 12 Total Equity 1,773 1,865 Pension provisions 2,255 2,098 Return obligation liability and other provisions 3,246 3,035 Financial debt 6,006 5,733 Lease debt 3,400 3,546 Deferred tax liabilities 0 4 Other non-current liabilities 423 459 Total non-current liabilities 15,330 14,875 Return obligation liability and other provisions 623 492 Current portion of financial debt 1,027 826 Current portion of lease debt 999 989 Trade payables 2,594 2,460 Deferred revenue on ticket sales 3,455 3,153 Frequent flyer program 850 844 Other current liabilities 3,628 3,548 Bank overdrafts 16 5 Total current liabilities 13,192 12,317 Total equity and liabilities 30,295 29,057

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 30th September 2019 In million euros 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 Net income from continuing operations 128 629 Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions 2,221 2,149 Financial provisions 133 93 Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets -34 -18 Loss (gain)on disposals of subsidiaries and associates 0 1 Derivatives – non monetary result 15 25 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net 207 118 Other non-monetary items 218 -283 Share of (profits) losses of associates -14 -6 Deferred taxes 72 187 Financial Capacity 2,946 2,895 (Increase) / decrease in inventories -83 -102 (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables -147 -471 Increase / (decrease) in trade payables 42 222 Change in other receivables and payables 260 361 Change in working capital requirements 72 10 Net cash flow from operating activities 3,018 2,905 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -2,238 -2,138 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 84 96 Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities 8 5 Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities -1 -9 Dividends received 10 4 Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months -9 5 Net cash flow used in investing activities -2,146 -2,037 Increase of equity due to new convertible bond 54 0 Perpetual (including premium) 0 -211 Issuance of debt 904 532 Repayment on financial debt -560 -1,182 Payments on lease debt -748 -736 Decrease (increase ) in loans, net -17 -52 Dividends and coupons on perpetual paid -1 -12 Net cash flow from financing activities -368 -1,661 Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 9 2 Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts 513 -791 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 3,580 4,667 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 4,093 3,876 Change in treasury of discontinued operations 0 0 Key Performance Indicators EBITDA Third quarter Nine months In millions euros 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income/(loss) from current operations 900 1,065 997 1,292 Amortization, depreciation and provisions 747 707 2,221 2,149 EBITDA 1,647 1,771 3,218 3,441 Restated net result, group share Third quarter Nine months In million euros 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income/(loss), Group share 366 786 126 627 Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net 155 -157 207 -49 Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (derivatives) 11 -14 -9 -74 Non-current income and expenses 102 -21 109 6 Tax impact on gross adjustments net result -79 57 -91 35 Restated net income/(loss), group part 555 651 342 545 Coupons on perpetual -4 -6 -12 -18 Restated net income/(loss), group share including coupons on perpetual (used to calculate earnings per share) 551 645 330 527 Restated net income/(loss) per share (in €) 1.29 1.51 0.77 1.23 Return on capital employed (ROCE)1 In million euros 30 Sep 2019 30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2018 30 Sep 2017 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,481 1,390 1,390 1,329 Flight equipment 10,619 10,187 10,187 9,740 Other property, plant and equipment 1,554 1,462 1,462 1,377 Right of use assets 4,921 5,361 5,361 5,744 Investments in equity associates 310 299 299 303 Financial assets, marketable securities and financial deposits 136 123 123 105 Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring -3,457 -3,002 -3,002 -2,715 WCR, excluding market value of derivatives -6,287 -5,865 -5,865 -5,805 Capital employed 9,277 9,955 9,955 10,078 Average capital employed (A) 9,617 10,017 Income from current operations 1,037 1,533 - Dividends received -1 -2 - Share of profits (losses) of associates 5 10 - Normative income tax -309 -458 Income from current operations after tax, trailing 12 months (B) 732 1,083 ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A) 7.6% 10.8% Net debt Balance sheet at In million euros 30 Sep 2019 31 Dec 2018 Financial debt 6,687 6,216 Lease debt 4,306 4,450 Currency hedge on financial debt -11 7 Accrued interest -60 -67 Gross financial debt (A) 10,922 10,606 Cash and cash equivalents 4,109 3,585 Marketable securities 79 74 Cash securities 269 265 Deposits (bonds) 568 522 Bank overdrafts -16 -5 Others 2 1 Net cash (B) 5,011 4,442 Net debt (A) – (B) 5,911 6,164 Adjusted operating free cash flow Third quarter Nine months In million euros 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations 777 759 3,018 2,905 Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -774 -604 -2,238 -2,138 Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 9 50 84 96 Operating free cash flow 12 205 864 863 Payments on lease debt -247 -219 -748 -736 Adjusted operating free cash flow -235 -14 116 127

Unit cost: net cost per ASK Third quarter Nine months 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues (in €m) 7,696 7,545 20,732 19,977 Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/- -900 -1,065 -997 -1,292 Total operating expense (in €m) 6,796 6,480 19,735 18,685 Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m) -233 -255 -669 -669 Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m) -77 -76 -231 -219 Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m) -543 -489 -1,623 -1,430 Transavia - other revenues (in €m) 0 0 -7 -11 Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m) -10 -10 -26 -28 Net cost (in €m) 5,933 5,650 17,179 16,328 Capacity produced, reported in ASK* 90,323 88,300 251,116 243,241 Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK) 6.57 6.40 6.84 6.71 Gross change 2.7% 1.9% Currency effect on net costs (in €m) 54 251 Change at constant currency 1.7% 0.4% Fuel price effect (in €m) 74 194 Change on a constant currency and fuel price basis 0.4% -0.7% Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK) 6.57 6.54 6.84 6.89 Change at constant currency and fuel price basis +0.4% -0.7% * The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK). Group results Air France Group Third quarter Nine months 2019 Change 2019 Change Revenue (in €m) 4,650 +1.5% 12,632 +4.8% EBITDA (in €m) 850 -101 1,663 -32 Operating result (en m€) 383 -110 270 -58 Operating margin (%) 8.2% -2.5 pt 2.1% -0.6 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) 803 -80 1,567 +48 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin 17.3% -2.0 pt 12.4% -0.2 pt

KLM Group



Third quarter Nine months 2019 Change 2019 Change Revenue (in €m) 3,160 +1.6% 8,444 +1.8% EBITDA (in €m) 791 -27 1,535 -199 Operating result (en m€) 512 -61 714 -246 Operating margin (%) 16.2% -2.2 pt 8.5% -3.1 pt Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m) 687 -17 1,378 -113 Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin 21.7% -0.9 pt 16.3% -1.7 pt NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level

Group fleet at 30 September 2019 Aircraft type AF

(incl. HOP) KL

(incl. KLC & MP) Transavia Owned Finance lease Operating lease Total In operation Change / 31/12/18 B747-400 10 10 10 10 -1 B777-300 43 14 12 23 22 57 57 B777-200 25 15 24 1 15 40 40 B787-9 9 13 7 3 12 22 22 2 B787-10 1 1 1 1 1 A380-800 10 1 4 5 10 10 A350-900 1 1 1 1 1 A340-300 4 4 4 4 -2 A330-300 5 5 5 5 A330-200 15 8 11 12 23 23 Total Long-Haul 107 66 0 70 32 71 173 173 1 B737-900 5 2 3 5 5 B737-800 30 73 29 10 64 103 102 9 B737-700 16 7 3 5 15 23 23 -2 A321 20 11 9 20 20 A320 43 3 5 35 43 43 A319 33 20 13 33 33 -1 A318 18 17 1 18 18 Total Medium-Haul 114 51 80 85 21 139 245 244 6 ATR72-600 6 6 6 4 ATR72-500 -1 ATR42-500 2 2 2 -4 Canadair Jet 1000 14 14 14 14 Canadair Jet 700 11 11 11 10 Embraer 190 14 32 7 14 25 46 46 3 Embraer 175 17 3 14 17 17 Embraer 170 15 9 1 5 15 15 Embraer 145 17 14 3 17 13 -1 Total Regional 79 49 0 58 32 38 128 119 -3 B747-400ERF 3 3 3 3 B747-400BCF 1 1 1 1 B777-F 2 2 2 2 Total Cargo 2 4 0 6 0 0 6 6 0 Total 302 170 80 219 85 248 552 542 4







1Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency



1 To align with industry practice, as of 2019 the EASK metric will no longer be used.

The new Unit Cost definition will be: Net cost per Available Seat Kilometer at constant fuel and currency. The impact of this change for the unit cost is -0.1pt for 2019



2Based on the forward curves of 25 October 2019 average Brent price of USD 64, average jet fuel price of USD 683 per ton including into plane costs. Assuming exchange rate of EUR/USD of 1.12 in 2019



1 The ROCE definition has been updated within the framework of IFRS 16 implementation. The asset value linked to the aircraft lease contracts now corresponds to the net book value of the right-of-use asset of all the lease contracts. Moreover, the “operating result, adjusted for operating leases” no longer existing having been replaced by “income from current operations” which, thanks to IFRS 16 implementation, no longer includes the financial cost of lease contracts. Finally, the Group now uses a normative income tax rate, calculated according to the tax rates applied in France and in the Netherlands.



