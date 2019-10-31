Air France KLM : Results as at 30 September 2019

Resilient operating result at 900 million euros in a challenging macro-economic context
THIRD QUARTER 2019
Passenger growth up 2.1% and load factor up 0.2 point.
Passenger unit revenue slightly down by -0.6%, as a consequence of the macro-economic context.
Unit costs slightly increase by 0.4% at constant currency and fuel, on track for full year guidance.
Operating result at 900 million euros, down by 165 million euros compared to the third quarter 2018, with revenues up 2% and fuel expenses up 135 million euros.
Net income at 366 million euros, down by 420 million euros compared to last year impacted by a stronger dollar end of September and Airbus A380 phase-out financial impact of 100 million euros.
Reduction in Group net debt, down by 253 million euros to 5.9 billion euros and Net debt/EBITDA ratio at 1.5x, stable compared to 31 December 2018.
OUTLOOK 2019
Based on the current data for the Passenger network:
Long-haul forward booking load factors from November to March are on average ahead compared to last year.
Network passenger unit revenue for the fourth quarter 2019 at constant currency expected to be slightly down compared to last year.
Full year guidance update:
The Group will pursue initiatives to reduce unit costs, with a targeted 2019 reduction of between -1% and 0% at constant currency and fuel price.
The 2019 fuel bill is expected to increase by 600 million euros compared to 2018 to 5.5 billion euros, based on the forward curve of 25 October 2019.
Net debt/ EBITDA ratio at/below 1.5x.
“Air France-KLM Group’s performance in the third quarter showed resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties and softening macro-economic environment.” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM Group. “Operationally, we achieved a solid performance during the Summer peak travel period. Air France and KLM ranked in the top European legacy carriers in terms of punctuality. Based on long-haul forward bookings on average ahead of last year and renewed commitment to a strict cost discipline, we are confident that we can deliver on our annual objectives of reduced unit cost and stable leverage ratio. All the Group’s employees are mobilized to ensure the success of our strategic ambitions, which we will further outline on the occasion of the upcoming Investor Day next week.”
Air France-KLM Group
Third quarter
Nine months
2019
Change
2019
Change
Passengers (thousands)
29,119
+2.1%
79,593
+3.4%
Passenger Unit revenue per ASK1 (€ cts)
7.08
-0.6%
6.69
-0.5%
Operating result (€m)
900
-165
997
-295
Net income – Group part (€m)
366
-420
126
-501
Adj. operating free cash flow (€m)
-235
-221
116
-11
Net debt at end of period (€m)
5,911
-253
Third quarter 2019 business review
Network: Softer Passenger demand, Cargo industry still under pressure
Network
Third quarter
Nine months
2019
Change
Change constant currency
2019
Change
Change constant currency
Total revenues (€m)
6,460
+0.5%
-0.7%
17,651
+2.5%
+1.4%
Scheduled revenues (€m)
6,151
+0.9%
-0.4%
16,752
+2.6%
+1.3%
Operating result (€m)
649
-161
-180
660
-300
-249
Third quarter 2019 revenues decreased by -0.7% at constant currency to 6.5 billion euros, mostly impacted by cargo industry pressure. The operating result amounted to 649 million euros, a 180 million euro decrease at constant currency compared to last year, mainly explained by rise of fuel expenses besides revenue pressure.
Passenger network: French domestic unit revenue lifted by capacity reduction, and Long-Haul impacted by trading environment and a high year on year comparison base
Third quarter
Nine months
Passenger network
2019
Change
Change constant currency
2019
Change
Change constant currency
Passengers (thousands)
23,627
+1.1%
66,278
+2.7%
Capacity (ASK m)
79,443
+1.6%
224,889
+2.6%
Traffic (RPK m)
71,317
+1.8%
198,558
+3.1%
Load factor
89.8%
+0.2 pt
88.3%
+0.4 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
5,947
+1.4%
+0.3%
16,057
+3.2%
+2.1%
Scheduled passenger revenues (€m)
5,714
+1.9%
+0.6%
15,388
+3.3%
+2.1%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
7.19
+0.3%
-0.9%
6.84
+0.7%
-0.5%
Third quarter 2019 capacity increased moderately by 1.6%, mainly driven by the South American, North Atlantic and Asian networks, with respective growth of 4.2%, 4.1% and 3.0%.
The North American network posted negative unit revenue at -1.8% compared to last year, caused by an environment of lower booking-volumes and high competitive pressure. Yield development in point to sale USA is still positive and stronger than yield development in point of sale Europe.
The Asian network unit revenue was down by 2.8% in the third quarter 2019, notably impacted by weak China and Hong-Kong traffic.
The Caribbean & Indian Ocean network posted a continuing strong result with unit revenue at +5.3%, supported by peak period leisure demand.
The Africa & Middle East network saw an unit revenue improvement of 1.9%, underpinned by West African oil and gas countries solid performance combined with improvement thanks to network rationalizations in the Middle East.
The unit revenue pressure in the Latin American network remains ongoing for the time-being due to the current economic context in Argentina and Brazil.
The medium-haul hubs showed a resilient performance despite a strong capacity increase. French domestic network posted unit revenue up 4.0%, lifted by capacity reductions in the route network.
Cargo network: Unit revenue still impacted by a challenging airfreight market
Third quarter
Nine months
Cargo business
2019
Change
Change constant currency
2019
Change
Change constant currency
Tons (thousands)
274
-5.3%
823
-1.3%
Capacity (ATK m)
3,816
+0.8%
10,895
+1.5%
Traffic (RTK m)
2,091
-5.1%
6,259
-1.2%
Load factor
54.8%
-3.4 pt
57.4%
-1.6 pt
Total Cargo revenues (€m)
514
-9.3%
-10.7%
1,594
-3.6%
-5.5%
Scheduled cargo revenues (€m)
437
-11.0%
-12.3%
1,364
-4.9%
-6.8%
Unit revenue per ATK (€ cts )
11.44
-11.8%
-13.1%
12.52
-6.3%
-8.2%
Airfreight capacity is for another quarter significantly higher than the demand development, putting pressure on load factor and yield. The demand is suffering from weakness in global trade, resulting in unit revenue down -13.1% at constant currency. The Group’s Cargo strategy is focused on maintaining and increasing load factors where possible and taking a pro-active approach to new revenue opportunities.
Transavia: High capacity growth and positive unit revenue
Third quarter
Nine months
Transavia
2019
Change
2019
Change
Passengers (thousands)
5,492
+6.4%
13,315
+6.7%
Capacity (ASK m)
10,874
+7.9%
26,227
+9.1%
Traffic (RPK m)
10,117
+8.1%
24,239
+9.2%
Load factor
93.0%
+0.2 pt
92.4%
+0.1 pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)
683
+11.1%
1,431
+9.9%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
6.28
+3.0%
5.43
+1.1%
Unit cost per ASK (€ cts)
4.69
+8.4%
4.84
+4.9%
Operating result (€m)
173
-5
154
-27
Strong capacity growth of 7.9% in the third quarter 2019. The third quarter operating margin stands at a level of 25.3%, with an absolute operating result of 173 million euros, 5 million euros down compared to last year. The unit revenue was up by 3.0% compared to last year, supported by a strong demand throughout the network and a good ancillary revenue performance. Unit cost in the third quarter at +8.4% compared to last year, +6.0% at constant fuel and currency, explained by temporary increased fleet- and non-performance expenditures.
Maintenance: Strong third-party revenue growth and operating result stable
Third quarter
Nine months
Maintenance
2019
Change
Change constant currency
2019
Change
Change constant currency
Total revenues (€m)
1,163
+9.6%
3,453
+9.9%
Third-party revenues (€m)
543
+11.0%
+7.2%
1,623
+13.5%
+7.4%
Operating result (€m)
75
-2
-6
177
28
13
Operating margin (%)
6.4%
-0.8 pt
-1.0 pt
5.1%
+0.4 pt
+0.1 pt
Maintenance revenues increased compared to last year with third-party revenues up by 11.0% and 7.2% at constant currency, a continuation of the growth trend underpinned by the inflow of new contracts. The Maintenance order book stood at 11.5 billion dollars at 30 September 2019, stable compared to 31 December 2018. The operating margin expressed as a percentage of total revenues stood at 6.4%, a decrease of 0.8 point impacted by airlines bankruptcies.
Air France-KLM Group: Operating result at 900 million euros with revenues up 2% and fuel expenses up 135 million euros
Third quarter
Nine months
2019
Change
Change constant currency
2019
Change
Change constant currency
Capacity (ASK m)
90,323
+2.3%
251,116
+3.2%
Traffic (RPK m)
81,434
+2.6%
222,798
+3.7%
Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
7.08
+0.5%
-0.6%
6.69
+0.6%
-0.5%
Group unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)
7.57
-0.5%
-1.6%
7.24
-0.1%
-1.3%
Group unit cost per ASK (€ cts) at constant fuel
6.57
+1.4%
+0.4%
6.84
+0.8%
-0.7%
Revenues (€m)
7,696
+2.0%
+0.8%
20,732
+3.8%
+2.3%
EBITDA (€m)
1,647
-7.0%
-8.2%
3,218
-6.5%
-5.3%
Operating result (€m)
900
-15.5%
-17.4%
997
-22.8%
-20.5%
Operating margin (%)
11.7%
-2.4 pt
-2.6 pt
4.8%
-1.7 pt
-1.4 pt
Net income - Group part (€m)
366
-420
126
-501
In the third quarter 2019, the Air France-KLM Group posted an operating result of 900 million euros, down by 165 million euros compared to last year, impacted by trading environment and fuel bill increase.
Net income amounted for 366 million euros in the third quarter 2019, a decrease of 420 million euros compared to last year, including non-operating cost impact related to Airbus A380 phase-out of 100 million euros and effects on currency hedge portfolio related to a stronger US dollar and Japanese Yen.
The fuel bill including hedging amounted to 1,512 million euros for the third quarter 2019, up 135 million euros. This increase is mainly explained by a hedging loss of 50 million euros in this quarter compared to a hedging gain of 100 million euros last year, and a negative currency effect on the fuel bill of 48 million euros due to a stronger dollar.
Currencies had a positive 92 million euro impact on revenues and a negative 20 million euro effect on costs (ex-fuel) including currency hedging.
Third quarter 2019 unit cost at +0.4%, annual unit cost result on track for full year guidance On a constant currency and fuel price basis, unit costs were up +0.4% in the third quarter 2019. The Group had a ramp up of Pilots hiring over the past 12 months, supporting the 2020 capacity growth plan.
Group net employee costs were up 5.0% in the quarter compared to last year, explained by additional hires in response to the capacity growth and the impact of wage agreement implementation for Air France and KLM staff. The average number of FTEs (Full-time equivalent) in the third quarter 2019 increased by 1,600 compared to last year, including an additional 600 Pilots and 850 Cabin Crew. However, productivity measured in ASK per FTE increased by 0.4% in the third quarter 2019.
Net debt down, leverage ratio stable, on track for full year guidance at/below 1.5x
Third quarter
Nine months
In € million
2019
Change
2019
Change
Cash flow before change in WCR and Voluntary Departure Plans, continuing operations (€m)
1,514
-80
2,979
-49
Cash out related to Voluntary Departure Plans (€m)
-22
-10
-33
+100
Change in Working Capital Requirement (WCR) (€m)
-715
+108
72
+62
Net cash flow from operating activities (€m)
777
18
3,018
113
Net investments * (€m)
-765
-211
-2,154
-112
Operating free cash flow (€m)
12
-193
864
1
Repayment of lease debt
-247
-28
-748
-12
Adjusted operating free cash flow **
-235
-221
116
-11
* Sum of ‘Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ and ‘Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets’ as presented in the consolidated cash flow statement.
** The “Adjusted operating free cash flow” is operating free cash flow with deduction of the repayment of lease debt.
A lease debt reduction of 247 million euros and an adjusted operating free cash flow negative at -235 million euros The Group generated a negative adjusted operating free cash flow of -235 million euros, a decrease of 221 million euros compared to last year, explained by higher capex in the third quarter 2019.
The year-to-date lease debt amounted for 4,399 million euros, down by 136 million euros compared to the end of 2018.
Leverage on track with full year guidance at/below 1.5x
In € million
30 Sep 2019
31 Dec 2018
Net debt
5,911
6,164
EBITDA trailing 12 months
3,994
4,217
Net debt/EBITDA trailing 12 months
1.5 x
1.5 x
The Group reduced its net debt to 5,911 million euros at 30 September 2019 compared to 6,164 million euros at 31 December 2018, this 253 million euro reduction is driven by the repayment of lease debt. The net debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 1.5x at 30 September 2019, a stable situation, explained by the reduction in net debt and EBITDA.
Air France and KLM both impacted by lower unit revenues and rise in fuel costs
Third quarter
Nine months
2019
Change
2019
Change
Air France Group Operating result (€m)
383
-110
270
-58
Operating margin (%)
8.2%
-2.5 pt
2.1%
-0.6 pt
KLM Group Operating result (€m)
512
-61
714
-246
Operating margin (%)
16.2%
-2.2 pt
8.5%
-3.1 pt
Outlook
The global economic and geopolitical context remains uncertain and the Group operates in a highly competitive marketplace. Based on the current data for the Passenger network:
October 2019 load factor is expected to remain stable compared to last year.
Long-haul forward booking load factors from November to March are on average ahead compared to last year.
Network passenger unit revenue for the fourth quarter 2019 at constant currency expected to be slightly down compared to last year.
Capacity growth update:
The growth of Transavia France adjusted slightly downwards, Transavia is expected to grow at a sustainable pace of 6% to 8% for full year 2019.
Passenger network plan remains unchanged to moderately grow capacity by 2% to 3% for the full year 2019 compared to last year.
Full year guidance update:
The Group will pursue initiatives to reduce unit costs1, with a targeted 2019 reduction between -1% to 0% at constant currency and fuel price.
The 2019 fuel bill is expected to increase by 600 million euros compared to 2018 to 5.5 billion euros2, based on the forward curve of 25 October 2019.
The Group plans capital expenditure of 3.3 billion euros for 2019, slightly higher compared to the previous guidance including a change in accounting treatment for some assets, pre-delivery payment of Airbus A220 and acquire instead of leasing spare engines.
Air France-KLM is targeting a Net debt/EBITDA ratio at/below 1.5x.
*****
Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM
1,760
1,853
Non-controlling interests
13
12
Total Equity
1,773
1,865
Pension provisions
2,255
2,098
Return obligation liability and other provisions
3,246
3,035
Financial debt
6,006
5,733
Lease debt
3,400
3,546
Deferred tax liabilities
0
4
Other non-current liabilities
423
459
Total non-current liabilities
15,330
14,875
Return obligation liability and other provisions
623
492
Current portion of financial debt
1,027
826
Current portion of lease debt
999
989
Trade payables
2,594
2,460
Deferred revenue on ticket sales
3,455
3,153
Frequent flyer program
850
844
Other current liabilities
3,628
3,548
Bank overdrafts
16
5
Total current liabilities
13,192
12,317
Total equity and liabilities
30,295
29,057
Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from 1st January until 30th September 2019
In million euros
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
Net income from continuing operations
128
629
Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions
2,221
2,149
Financial provisions
133
93
Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets
-34
-18
Loss (gain)on disposals of subsidiaries and associates
0
1
Derivatives – non monetary result
15
25
Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net
207
118
Other non-monetary items
218
-283
Share of (profits) losses of associates
-14
-6
Deferred taxes
72
187
Financial Capacity
2,946
2,895
(Increase) / decrease in inventories
-83
-102
(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables
-147
-471
Increase / (decrease) in trade payables
42
222
Change in other receivables and payables
260
361
Change in working capital requirements
72
10
Net cash flow from operating activities
3,018
2,905
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-2,238
-2,138
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
84
96
Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
8
5
Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities
-1
-9
Dividends received
10
4
Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months
-9
5
Net cash flow used in investing activities
-2,146
-2,037
Increase of equity due to new convertible bond
54
0
Perpetual (including premium)
0
-211
Issuance of debt
904
532
Repayment on financial debt
-560
-1,182
Payments on lease debt
-748
-736
Decrease (increase ) in loans, net
-17
-52
Dividends and coupons on perpetual paid
-1
-12
Net cash flow from financing activities
-368
-1,661
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts
9
2
Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts
513
-791
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period
3,580
4,667
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period
4,093
3,876
Change in treasury of discontinued operations
0
0
Key Performance Indicators
EBITDA
Third quarter
Nine months
In millions euros
2019
2018
2019
2018
Income/(loss) from current operations
900
1,065
997
1,292
Amortization, depreciation and provisions
747
707
2,221
2,149
EBITDA
1,647
1,771
3,218
3,441
Restated net result, group share
Third quarter
Nine months
In million euros
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income/(loss), Group share
366
786
126
627
Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net
155
-157
207
-49
Change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities (derivatives)
11
-14
-9
-74
Non-current income and expenses
102
-21
109
6
Tax impact on gross adjustments net result
-79
57
-91
35
Restated net income/(loss), group part
555
651
342
545
Coupons on perpetual
-4
-6
-12
-18
Restated net income/(loss), group share including coupons on perpetual (used to calculate earnings per share)
551
645
330
527
Restated net income/(loss) per share (in €)
1.29
1.51
0.77
1.23
Return on capital employed (ROCE)1
In million euros
30 Sep 2019
30 Sep 2018
30 Sep 2018
30 Sep 2017
Goodwill and intangible assets
1,481
1,390
1,390
1,329
Flight equipment
10,619
10,187
10,187
9,740
Other property, plant and equipment
1,554
1,462
1,462
1,377
Right of use assets
4,921
5,361
5,361
5,744
Investments in equity associates
310
299
299
303
Financial assets, marketable securities and financial deposits
136
123
123
105
Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring
-3,457
-3,002
-3,002
-2,715
WCR, excluding market value of derivatives
-6,287
-5,865
-5,865
-5,805
Capital employed
9,277
9,955
9,955
10,078
Average capital employed (A)
9,617
10,017
Income from current operations
1,037
1,533
- Dividends received
-1
-2
- Share of profits (losses) of associates
5
10
- Normative income tax
-309
-458
Income from current operations after tax, trailing 12 months (B)
732
1,083
ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)
7.6%
10.8%
Net debt
Balance sheet at
In million euros
30 Sep 2019
31 Dec 2018
Financial debt
6,687
6,216
Lease debt
4,306
4,450
Currency hedge on financial debt
-11
7
Accrued interest
-60
-67
Gross financial debt (A)
10,922
10,606
Cash and cash equivalents
4,109
3,585
Marketable securities
79
74
Cash securities
269
265
Deposits (bonds)
568
522
Bank overdrafts
-16
-5
Others
2
1
Net cash (B)
5,011
4,442
Net debt (A) – (B)
5,911
6,164
Adjusted operating free cash flow
Third quarter
Nine months
In million euros
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net cash flow from operating activities, continued operations
777
759
3,018
2,905
Investment in property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
-774
-604
-2,238
-2,138
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
9
50
84
96
Operating free cash flow
12
205
864
863
Payments on lease debt
-247
-219
-748
-736
Adjusted operating free cash flow
-235
-14
116
127
Unit cost: net cost per ASK
Third quarter
Nine months
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues (in €m)
7,696
7,545
20,732
19,977
Income/(loss) from current operations (in €m) -/-
-900
-1,065
-997
-1,292
Total operating expense (in €m)
6,796
6,480
19,735
18,685
Passenger network business – other revenues (in €m)
-233
-255
-669
-669
Cargo network business – other revenues (in €m)
-77
-76
-231
-219
Third-party revenues in the maintenance business (in €m)
-543
-489
-1,623
-1,430
Transavia - other revenues (in €m)
0
0
-7
-11
Third-party revenues of other businesses (in €m)
-10
-10
-26
-28
Net cost (in €m)
5,933
5,650
17,179
16,328
Capacity produced, reported in ASK*
90,323
88,300
251,116
243,241
Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)
6.57
6.40
6.84
6.71
Gross change
2.7%
1.9%
Currency effect on net costs (in €m)
54
251
Change at constant currency
1.7%
0.4%
Fuel price effect (in €m)
74
194
Change on a constant currency and fuel price basis
0.4%
-0.7%
Net cost per ASK on a constant currency and fuel price basis (in € cents per ASK)
6.57
6.54
6.84
6.89
Change at constant currency and fuel price basis
+0.4%
-0.7%
* The capacity produced by the transportation activities is combined by adding the capacity of the Passenger network (in ASK) to that of Transavia (in ASK).
Group results
Air France Group
Third quarter
Nine months
2019
Change
2019
Change
Revenue (in €m)
4,650
+1.5%
12,632
+4.8%
EBITDA (in €m)
850
-101
1,663
-32
Operating result (en m€)
383
-110
270
-58
Operating margin (%)
8.2%
-2.5 pt
2.1%
-0.6 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
803
-80
1,567
+48
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
17.3%
-2.0 pt
12.4%
-0.2 pt
KLM Group
Third quarter
Nine months
2019
Change
2019
Change
Revenue (in €m)
3,160
+1.6%
8,444
+1.8%
EBITDA (in €m)
791
-27
1,535
-199
Operating result (en m€)
512
-61
714
-246
Operating margin (%)
16.2%
-2.2 pt
8.5%
-3.1 pt
Operating cash flow before WCR and restructuring cash out (in €m)
687
-17
1,378
-113
Operating cash flow (before WCR and restructuring) margin
21.7%
-0.9 pt
16.3%
-1.7 pt
NB: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to Air France-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level Group fleet at 30 September 2019
Aircraft type
AF (incl. HOP)
KL (incl. KLC & MP)
Transavia
Owned
Finance lease
Operating lease
Total
In operation
Change / 31/12/18
B747-400
10
10
10
10
-1
B777-300
43
14
12
23
22
57
57
B777-200
25
15
24
1
15
40
40
B787-9
9
13
7
3
12
22
22
2
B787-10
1
1
1
1
1
A380-800
10
1
4
5
10
10
A350-900
1
1
1
1
1
A340-300
4
4
4
4
-2
A330-300
5
5
5
5
A330-200
15
8
11
12
23
23
Total Long-Haul
107
66
0
70
32
71
173
173
1
B737-900
5
2
3
5
5
B737-800
30
73
29
10
64
103
102
9
B737-700
16
7
3
5
15
23
23
-2
A321
20
11
9
20
20
A320
43
3
5
35
43
43
A319
33
20
13
33
33
-1
A318
18
17
1
18
18
Total Medium-Haul
114
51
80
85
21
139
245
244
6
ATR72-600
6
6
6
4
ATR72-500
-1
ATR42-500
2
2
2
-4
Canadair Jet 1000
14
14
14
14
Canadair Jet 700
11
11
11
10
Embraer 190
14
32
7
14
25
46
46
3
Embraer 175
17
3
14
17
17
Embraer 170
15
9
1
5
15
15
Embraer 145
17
14
3
17
13
-1
Total Regional
79
49
0
58
32
38
128
119
-3
B747-400ERF
3
3
3
3
B747-400BCF
1
1
1
1
B777-F
2
2
2
2
Total Cargo
2
4
0
6
0
0
6
6
0
Total
302
170
80
219
85
248
552
542
4
1Passenger unit revenue is the aggregate of Passenger network and Transavia unit revenues, change at constant currency
1 To align with industry practice, as of 2019 the EASK metric will no longer be used. The new Unit Cost definition will be: Net cost per Available Seat Kilometer at constant fuel and currency. The impact of this change for the unit cost is -0.1pt for 2019
2Based on the forward curves of 25 October 2019 average Brent price of USD 64, average jet fuel price of USD 683 per ton including into plane costs. Assuming exchange rate of EUR/USD of 1.12 in 2019
1 The ROCE definition has been updated within the framework of IFRS 16 implementation. The asset value linked to the aircraft lease contracts now corresponds to the net book value of the right-of-use asset of all the lease contracts. Moreover, the “operating result, adjusted for operating leases” no longer existing having been replaced by “income from current operations” which, thanks to IFRS 16 implementation, no longer includes the financial cost of lease contracts. Finally, the Group now uses a normative income tax rate, calculated according to the tax rates applied in France and in the Netherlands.