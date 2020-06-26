Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air France KLM : Ryanair calls on EU to block KLM bailout

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 05:10am EDT

Ryanair has called on the European Union to block a 3.4 billion euro (£3.1 billion) support package for the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM announced on Friday.

"We call on the European Commission to block this subsidy doping to KLM, which will further reduce competition and consumer choice in the Dutch and French markets," Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary said in a statement.

"This Dutch government subsidy is also bad news for competition and consumer interests as it will further delay the necessary reforms at the bloated Air France-KLM," he said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 3.21% 4.283 Real-time Quote.-58.25%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.81% 10.45 Delayed Quote.-27.89%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
05:10aAIR FRANCE KLM : Ryanair calls on EU to block KLM bailout
RE
04:56aEUROPE : European shares rise, but set for weekly losses
RE
04:55aAIR FRANCE KLM : Dutch airline KLM to get £3.1 billion euro bailout package
RE
02:00aAIR FRANCE KLM : KLM secures loans of 3.4 billion to help overcome the crisis a..
GL
06/25AIR FRANCE KLM : Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 billion euros to Air Franc..
RE
06/25AIR FRANCE KLM : Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 bln euros to Air France-KL..
RE
06/24EUROPE : European stocks sink on second wave fears
RE
06/23AIR FRANCE-KLM : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/23Alitalia has ?232 million in cash as nationalisation looms
RE
06/22GROUPE ADP : Privatisation of ADP unlikely in the months ahead, says French mini..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 343 M 13 835 M 13 835 M
Net income 2020 -3 977 M -4 457 M -4 457 M
Net Debt 2020 11 522 M 12 914 M 12 914 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 771 M 1 987 M 1 985 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 85 394
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,18 €
Last Close Price 4,14 €
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 0,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-58.25%1 987
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.25%17 366
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.66%13 089
AIR CHINA LIMITED-39.44%12 180
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.82%10 032
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-60.62%9 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group