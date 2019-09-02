Log in
Air France KLM : Strike disrupts flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

09/02/2019 | 01:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - More than 60 flights were cancelled or delayed at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Monday due to a strike by ground staff at KLM airline and more action is planned for later this week.

The two-hour work stoppage from 0600 GMT to 0800 GMT was intended to influence ongoing negotiations between trade unions and KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, on pay and working conditions.

But trade union association FNV said the airline had not responded and that a second strike was planned at the same time on Wednesday.

"We heard nothing from KLM," FNV's airline industry head Jan van den Brink said in a statement. "Therefore we will press ahead with more strike action."

Talks between the parties over a new collective bargaining agreement began in May, with unions demanding a salary increase of 8% over two years, as well as more full time employees and better working hours.

On Thursday KLM offered a 6-7% pay rise over three years, which unions rejected.

The KLM ground crews service flights for Air France, as well as Delta and other "SkyTeam" allied airlines.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Editing by Louise Heavens and Susan Fenton)

