Air France KLM : The Air France-KLM Group announces that it has drawn down its revolving credit facility for a total amount of 1.1 billion euros

Air France-KLM

03/13/2020

   

Roissy, 13 March 2020

The Air France-KLM Group announces that it has drawn down its revolving credit facility for a total amount of 1.1 billion euros

The Air France-KLM Group has always based its financial strategy on long-term financing, high cash reserves supplemented by significant liquidity lines provided by major banks.

From the start of the COVID-19 crisis, the Air France-KLM Group implemented measures to protect its passengers and employees, but also to limit the impact of the virus on its profitability and preserve its financial flexibility.

In that context, the Air France-KLM Group announces that it has drawn down the revolving credit facility agreement concluded on 29 April 2015 and amended on 6 November 2017 for a total amount of 1.1 billion euros divided into two tranches of 550 million euros each. These tranches are renewable successively at the request of Air France-KLM for periods of 1, 3 or 6 months until 6 November 2022.

The Air France-KLM Group therefore now has more than 5.5 billion euros of total liquidity immediately available to meet possible changes in the environment.

Investor relations                                                                                       Press
Olivier Gall                                           Wouter van Beek                                                         
+33 1 49 89 52 59                                  +33 1 49 89 52 60                                   +33 1 41 56 56 00
olgall@airfranceklm.com                       wouter-van.beek@airfranceklm.com
Website: www.airfranceklm.com

