Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
News 


Air France KLM : accelerates resumption of summer flight schedules

06/12/2020 | 04:42am EDT
Airplanes at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France

Air France announced on Friday it was accelerating moves to resume flights over the summer holiday period, as countries around the world look to slowly reopen their borders and economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Air France said it planned to serve close to 150 destinations, representing 80% of its usual network, with priority given to strengthening its domestic network.

It said several routes would resume between Paris and the French regions, as well as inter-regional routes, particularly to and from Corsica. The number of services will also be increased to the French overseas departments and territories, as well as to Europe, mainly to Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 6.37% 4.96 Real-time Quote.-52.88%
WORLD CO., LTD. -2.03% 1639 End-of-day quote.-39.09%
Financials
Sales 2020 12 400 M 14 028 M 14 028 M
Net income 2020 -3 505 M -3 965 M -3 965 M
Net Debt 2020 11 433 M 12 934 M 12 934 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,55x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 999 M 2 276 M 2 261 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 85 394
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,24 €
Last Close Price 4,68 €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target -9,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-52.88%2 276
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.90%20 098
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.90%14 573
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.89%13 053
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.18%11 536
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-53.54%9 309
