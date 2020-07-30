Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/30 02:17:05 pm
3.582 EUR   -4.35%
02:10pAIR FRANCE KLM : plans 'careful' ramp-up after Q2 loss
RE
01:06pAIR FRANCE KLM : Q2 2020 Results
PU
01:00pAIR FRANCE KLM : KLM Second quarter 2020 results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air France KLM : plans 'careful' ramp-up after Q2 loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM said on Thursday it aims to operate at two-thirds of capacity before the end of the year, as it navigates the effects of the coronavirus crisis that led to a 1.55 billion euro ($1.8 billion) quarterly operating loss.

Over the crucial summer months, the Franco-Dutch airline group now expects to run 45% of the third-quarter capacity flown a year earlier - rising to 65% for the fourth quarter.

Air France, KLM and the group's other airline brands were "carefully increasing capacity for the summer months", the company said in a statement.

Hopes for a European travel rebound have improved since the height of COVID-19 lockdowns in May, when Air France-KLM had predicted an 80% capacity contraction for the summer.

But the outlook remains fragile. The British government, whose surprise move to quarantine Spanish arrivals has rattled the travel sector, says it may soon extend restrictions to other countries where infections are rising again.

In the second quarter, Air France-KLM operated about 12% of its year-earlier flights, based on seats and distance flown.

"In conditions like that it's no surprise that revenue fell 83%," Chief Financial Officer Frederic Gagey said. The group's operating loss and 1.18 billion euros in revenue were broadly in line with the company-compiled analyst consensus.

Air France-KLM, which has received a combined 10.4 billion in bailout loans issued or guaranteed by the French and Dutch governments, also posted a 2.61 billion euro net loss swelled by asset impairments for early retirement of idled planes and fuel-hedging losses exacerbated by the shutdown.

Capital expenditure would be reduced by another 300 million euros to 2.1 billion euros in 2020, the company said, increasing to 1.5 billion the total cut since the crisis.

The net loss, which compares with a 97 million euro year-earlier profit, also reflects a 188 million-euro provision for restructuring at KLM, expected to announce further headcount reductions on Friday.

Air France and its HOP! short-haul arm are cutting 7,580 jobs under plans unveiled this month. ($1 = 0.8475 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
02:10pAIR FRANCE KLM : plans 'careful' ramp-up after Q2 loss
RE
01:06pAIR FRANCE KLM : Q2 2020 Results
PU
01:00pAIR FRANCE KLM : KLM Second quarter 2020 results
GL
11:10aFACTBOX : Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
RE
11:10aAIR FRANCE KLM : plans gradual capacity ramp-up after second-quarter loss
RE
07/29FACTBOX : Queen of the Skies to end reign as Boeing winds down 747 output
RE
07/28AIR FRANCE-KLM : Gets a Sell rating from Credit Suisse
MD
07/27UK quarantine move hits fragile airline recovery hopes
RE
07/27Travel stocks drag Europe lower after UK's quarantine move on Spain
RE
07/27UK quarantine move hits fragile airline recovery hopes
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 313 M 14 567 M 14 567 M
Net income 2020 -4 286 M -5 071 M -5 071 M
Net Debt 2020 12 648 M 14 963 M 14 963 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 601 M 1 885 M 1 894 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 85 394
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 4,08 €
Last Close Price 3,75 €
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-62.26%1 884
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-56.02%16 339
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.26%14 029
AIR CHINA LIMITED-38.69%12 735
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-31.68%10 495
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-63.03%9 477
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group