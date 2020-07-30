Air France KLM : plans 'careful' ramp-up after Q2 loss

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM said on Thursday
it aims to operate at two-thirds of capacity before the end of
the year, as it navigates the effects of the coronavirus crisis
that led to a 1.55 billion euro ($1.8 billion) quarterly
operating loss.
Over the crucial summer months, the Franco-Dutch airline
group now expects to run 45% of the third-quarter capacity flown
a year earlier - rising to 65% for the fourth quarter.
Air France, KLM and the group's other airline brands were
"carefully increasing capacity for the summer months", the
company said in a statement.
Hopes for a European travel rebound have improved since the
height of COVID-19 lockdowns in May, when Air France-KLM had
predicted an 80% capacity contraction for the summer.
But the outlook remains fragile. The British government,
whose surprise move to quarantine Spanish arrivals has rattled
the travel sector, says it may soon extend restrictions to other
countries where infections are rising again.
In the second quarter, Air France-KLM operated about 12% of
its year-earlier flights, based on seats and distance flown.
"In conditions like that it's no surprise that revenue fell
83%," Chief Financial Officer Frederic Gagey said. The group's
operating loss and 1.18 billion euros in revenue were broadly in
line with the company-compiled analyst consensus.
Air France-KLM, which has received a combined 10.4 billion
in bailout loans issued or guaranteed by the French and Dutch
governments, also posted a 2.61 billion euro net loss swelled by
asset impairments for early retirement of idled planes and
fuel-hedging losses exacerbated by the shutdown.
Capital expenditure would be reduced by another 300 million
euros to 2.1 billion euros in 2020, the company said, increasing
to 1.5 billion the total cut since the crisis.
The net loss, which compares with a 97 million euro
year-earlier profit, also reflects a 188 million-euro provision
for restructuring at KLM, expected to announce further headcount
reductions on Friday.
Air France and its HOP! short-haul arm are cutting 7,580
jobs under plans unveiled this month.
($1 = 0.8475 euros)
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Toby
Sterling in Amsterdam; Editing by Jan Harvey and Alex
Richardson)