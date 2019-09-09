Log in
AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/09 07:29:47 am
9.044 EUR   -8.52%
07:12aAIR FRANCE KLM : shares slump on Aigle Azur rescue fears
RE
06:44aEUROPE MARKETS: European Airlines Skid After Air France-KLM Warning
DJ
06:35aGlobal Stocks Tick Higher on China Stimulus
DJ
Air France KLM : shares slump on Aigle Azur rescue fears

09/09/2019 | 07:12am EDT
A worker cleans the windshield of an Air France-KLM plane at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Air France-KLM fell sharply on Monday after a French minister named the airline group as a likely bidder for bankrupt carrier Aigle Azur, which left 19,000 passengers stranded after abruptly halting operations.

Air France-KLM said it had no immediate comment on whether it had submitted an offer for all or part of Aigle Azur, as a midday court deadline passed.

Junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari earlier told Le Parisien that Air France-KLM "appears to want to make an offer" - also mentioning a likely bid from Lionel Guerin, former head of the French carrier's Hop! short-haul business.

Higher fuel costs and stiffer low-cost competition have led to a wave of bankruptcies among smaller European airlines in the past three years, including Air Berlin, Germania, British-based Monarch, Latvia's Primera Air and Swiss SkyWork.

Aigle Azur's difficulties were compounded by the privately held carrier's over-expansion from medium-haul services focused on Algeria into long-haul destinations such as Brazil.

The French state, keen to drum up interest and save Aigle Azur's 1,200 jobs, has also flagged EasyJet and Air Caraibes parent Dubreuil Group as potential bidders.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday that a "principal offer" for Aigle Azur was being considered. The bankrupt carrier's works council was due to meet on Monday afternoon to consider any bids received.

Government influence on Air France-KLM, in which France holds a 14.3% stake, added to investor concern that had driven the Franco-Dutch group's shares 8.5% lower by 1042GMT.

"The government is likely to push them to get involved," one trader told Reuters.

Officials turned to Air France-KLM as early as April, after Aigle Azur sought help from a government agency, according to financial daily Les Echos. Its interest was piqued after the struggling carrier discussed selling valuable take-off and landing slots at Paris Orly to Spain's Vueling, the paper reported.

Air France has scrambled extra Algeria flights to help repatriate the 13,000 Aigle Azur passengers still stranded by the collapse. Most will have reached their destinations by the end of the week, the junior transport minister said.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal and Laurence Frost; Writing by Richard Lough and Laurence Frost; Editing by Richard Lough)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -8.23% 9.072 Real-time Quote.4.28%
EASYJET -2.50% 924.4 Delayed Quote.-14.39%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 573 M
EBIT 2019 1 254 M
Net income 2019 580 M
Debt 2019 6 522 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,39x
P/E ratio 2020 5,75x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 4 226 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,07  €
Last Close Price 9,89  €
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anne Rigail Chief Executive Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM4.28%4 670
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.19%37 560
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC3.07%22 172
AIR CHINA LTD.9.82%15 914
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-11.09%11 750
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.15.16%11 273
