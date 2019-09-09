Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air France KLM : shares slump on reports of rescue of bankrupt Aigle Azur

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 04:14am EDT
A worker cleans the windshield of an Air France-KLM plane at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in Roissy

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Air France-KLM slumped 8.5% on Monday amid speculation that the group's French carrier could step in to rescue bankrupt airline Aigle Azur.

Junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told newspaper Le Parisien that Air France "wanted to make an offer" and that the former chief executive of Air France's budget unit Hop! had put together a team with financial backing.

Air France had "expressed an interest in Aigle Azur and the government is likely to push them to get involved," one market trader told Reuters in response to the share price move.

Interested parties have until midday (1000 GMT) to submit offers for Aigle Azur.

"Aigle Azur's market is solid. So it needs a serious buyer, able to save the maximum number of jobs possible," Djebbari told Le Parisien. London-listed EasyJet was also studying the dossier, the minister said.

Financial daily Les Echos reported Air France had put forward the "leading offer".

The slump in Air France-KLM shares also came after the release of the Franco-Dutch group's August traffic data, which showed load factor and cargo activity down during the month.

(Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -8.36% 9.064 Real-time Quote.4.28%
EASYJET -3.36% 913.848 Delayed Quote.-14.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
04:14aAIR FRANCE KLM : shares slump on reports of rescue of bankrupt Aigle Azur
RE
01:31aAIR FRANCE KLM : August 2019 traffic
GL
09/07AIR FRANCE KLM : KLM ground staff cancel planned Sunday strike over pay and cond..
RE
09/06AIR FRANCE KLM : KLM ground staff to go on strike again on Sunday - trade union
RE
09/05Alitalia rescuers to ask for another delay - sources
RE
09/04AIR FRANCE KLM : Schiphol hit by delays, cancellations as KLM ground crews strik..
RE
09/03'Flight shaming' threatens air travel demand beyond Europe - IATA chief
RE
09/03BOEING : KLM Announce Order for Two 777 Jets; New purchase will grow KLM's 777 f..
AQ
09/02AIR FRANCE KLM : Strike disrupts flights at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
RE
08/31AIR FRANCE KLM : Delays expected at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as KLM ground s..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 573 M
EBIT 2019 1 254 M
Net income 2019 580 M
Debt 2019 6 522 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,39x
P/E ratio 2020 5,75x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 4 226 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,07  €
Last Close Price 9,89  €
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anne Rigail Chief Executive Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM4.28%4 670
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.19%37 560
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC3.07%22 172
AIR CHINA LTD.8.64%15 914
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-12.47%11 750
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LTD.15.37%11 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group