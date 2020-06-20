Log in
Air France KLM : subsidiary KLM to increase flights in July, August

06/20/2020 | 09:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, is planning to ramp up the number of passenger flights it operates in July and again in August as travel restrictions linked to the global coronavirus outbreak ease, it said on Saturday.

In a statement, KLM said it would operate 6,900 passenger flights in July and 13,100 in August, including some intercontinental lines. That compares with around 22,000 flights per month in the summer months of 2019.

This month 3,000 KLM flights are scheduled to depart from Amsterdam, around 20%-30% of the usual number.

Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Friday he expects to release details of a 2-4 billion euro (1.8-3.6 billion pounds) bailout package for KLM by the end of the month.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Jan Harvey)

