Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air France must slash domestic traffic in exchange for state guarantees -minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 07:41am EDT
Airplanes at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France

Air France will have to "drastically" reduce its domestic air traffic in exchange for state loan guarantees, French Environment Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Sunday.

Domestic routes were served by alternatives in the form of high-speed trains, she noted in an interview with France Inter radio.

The government last month offered the airline a 7 billion euro ($7.6 billion) package made up of state-guaranteed bank loans and loans directly from the state.

In exchange for the loan guarantees, the airline had promised to reduce domestic CO2 emissions by 50% by 2024, Borne added.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
07:41aAir France must slash domestic traffic in exchange for state guarantees -mini..
RE
05/21Abu Dhabi's Etihad considers future without A380, A350 jets - sources
RE
05/21Lufthansa closes in on $10 billion state rescue deal
RE
05/20AIRBUS : Air France axes A380, Emirates seen cutting deliveries
RE
05/20Air France retires Airbus A380 in coronavirus response
RE
05/20AIR FRANCE KLM : Phase-out of Air France entire Airbus A380 fleet
GL
05/20Dutch government's 2019 purchase of Air France-KLM shares 'irregular' - audit..
RE
05/19AIR FRANCE KLM : France's Renault reaches deal on five billion-euro state-backed..
RE
05/19French Consumer Group Opens Procedure Against 20 Airlines Over Canceled Ticke..
DJ
05/18France to focus aid on greener car sector after virus hit
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 12 460 M
EBIT 2020 -3 445 M
Net income 2020 -3 318 M
Debt 2020 10 890 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,44x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
EV / Sales2021 0,53x
Capitalization 1 540 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,32 €
Last Close Price 3,60 €
Spread / Highest target 177%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -72,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-63.68%1 678
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-61.20%14 413
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-26.76%12 637
AIR CHINA LIMITED-41.21%11 735
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-29.60%8 149
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-38.93%7 868
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group