Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/05 02:54:11 am
4.521 EUR   +5.16%
02:46aAir France says passengers must wear masks from May 11
RE
05/04AIR FRANCE KLM : union tensions surface in bailout's wake
RE
05/04AIR FRANCE KLM : Alitalia suspends its last long-haul flight
RE
Summary 
News Summary

Air France says passengers must wear masks from May 11

05/05/2020 | 02:46am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Air France planes seen on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport

French carrier Air France is to require all passengers on board its flights to wear masks from May 11 to comply with French government guidelines on COVID-19 protection measures.

The company said in a statement that passengers would have to supply the masks themselves, and would be expected to keep them on for the duration of their flight.

Major airlines, among them Lufthansa, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, have already mandated face masks for all passengers.

Airlines globally have taken a severe financial hit from the COVID-10 pandemic and resulting slowdown in air travel, and are now seeking to reassure customers it is safe to fly.

Some though have resisted proposals to reduce passenger numbers on each flight to ensure social distancing, saying that would be uneconomic.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Jason Neely)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -7.49% 4.299 Real-time Quote.-56.68%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -2.97% 7.916 Delayed Quote.-51.76%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -5.11% 25.26 Delayed Quote.-71.32%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 16 429 M
EBIT 2020 -2 059 M
Net income 2020 -2 087 M
Debt 2020 8 452 M
Yield 2020 0,13%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,06x
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 986 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,19  €
Last Close Price 4,65  €
Spread / Highest target 184%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -78,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-56.68%2 185
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.76%15 322
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.18%13 507
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-28.91%12 387
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.92%9 106
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.52%8 712
