Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/28 01:52:38 pm
4.459 EUR   -0.91%
01:27pAirline BA warns as many as 12,000 jobs to go
RE
07:41aLufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
RE
04/27EUROPE : Stimulus measures, hopes of more lift European shares
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airline BA warns as many as 12,000 jobs to go

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:27pm EDT
British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London

British Airways plans to cut as many as 12,000 jobs in response to the coronavirus crisis that means that passenger numbers will take years to recover, its owner International Consolidated Airlines Group said on Tuesday.

IAG, which also owns Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, reported first-quarter operating losses before exceptional items of 535 million euros (465.87 million pounds), compared with a profit of 135 million a year ago. Revenue dropped 13% to 4.6 billion euros.

IAG warned it expects results to get worse in a statement also setting out plans for a sweeping restructuring at BA.

Pre-tax profits were hit by an exceptional charge of 1.3 billion euros due to overhedging of its fuel and foreign currency needs for the rest of 2020, it said.

Echoing comments from rivals such as Lufthansa , the airline said it will take several years for passenger demand to return to 2019 levels.

Operating losses in the second quarter will be significantly worse than in the first three months of the year given the decline in passenger capacity and traffic despite some relief from government job retention and wage support schemes, it said. It didn't give 2020 profit guidance.

BA has 45,000 employees, including 16,500 cabin crew and 3,900 pilots, according to its website.

"British Airways is formally notifying its trade unions about a proposed restructuring and redundancy programme," the statement added.

"The proposals remain subject to consultation but it is likely that they will affect most of British Airways' employees and may result in the redundancy of up to 12,000 of them."

The measures come after IAG boss, Willie Walsh, a dealmaker who made his name standing up to unions and cutting costs, last month put off plans to retire to deal with the industry's worst crisis.

Highlighting the speed of the damage as governments imposed lockdowns to contain the pandemic, IAG said all the decline in operating profit in the first quarter came in March.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Keith Weir)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.33% 4.44 Real-time Quote.-54.66%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 2.09% 8.096 Delayed Quote.-51.68%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -1.00% 217.9 Delayed Quote.-64.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
01:27pAirline BA warns as many as 12,000 jobs to go
RE
07:41aLufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
RE
04/27EUROPE : Stimulus measures, hopes of more lift European shares
RE
04/27Airlines get selective boost from coronavirus bailouts
RE
04/27Airlines get selective boost from coronavirus bailouts
RE
04/25AIR FRANCE KLM CEO : voluntary redundancies first step in cost-cutting plans
RE
04/24Air France-KLM wins aid deal, flags likely share issue
RE
04/24KLM to receive up to four billion euros in financial aid - finance minister
RE
04/24AIR FRANCE KLM : At least $9.7 billion in state bailouts for Air France, KLM
AQ
04/24AIR FRANCE KLM : The Air France-KLM Group and Air France secure funding of 7 bi..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17 722 M
EBIT 2020 -1 677 M
Net income 2020 -1 512 M
Debt 2020 8 671 M
Yield 2020 0,13%
P/E ratio 2020 -1,37x
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
EV / Sales2021 0,41x
Capitalization 1 923 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 5,19  €
Last Close Price 4,50  €
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-54.66%2 084
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-62.11%14 077
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.00%12 594
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-34.27%11 605
ANA HOLDINGS INC.3.39%9 427
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-0.73%8 547
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group