Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airline bosses, asked to trade places, reveal tensions of the industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 03:54pm EST
German airline Lufthansa CEO Spohr holds speech next to Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 before baptism of the 10th Lufthansa A350 to the name

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Airline chiefs from the top five operators in Europe on Wednesday were asked a simple question: If they could trade places with one of their rivals for a week, who would they choose?

Their answers were light-hearted, provocative, and revealing about the state of the airline industry in Europe.

The panel of the bosses of IAG, easyJet, Lufthansa, Ryanair and KLM were asked the question while they were sitting alongside each other at an Airlines for Europe (A4E) summit.

Although they joined forces to create A4E as a lobbying group to pressurize the European Commission on aviation policy, the stark contrasts between its members was apparent during the day-long event in Brussels.

The bosses of KLM and Lufthansa traded barbs with Ryanair's Michael O'Leary, chief of the pioneering low-cost carrier which has shaken up the market with its cheap fares and given traditional flag-carriers a headache.

"I would take Ryanair, and I would show customers that they can really have an enjoyable journey if they paid (a bit more)," KLM's Pieter Elbers said in answer to the question.

O'Leary said Elbers' answer had made him change his mind, and he used the opportunity to poke fun at Elbers, who had resisted answering questions about the Dutch government's stake in Air France-KLM for much of the day.

"I was going to say Lufthansa, so I could feel what it's like to own Germany and Austria," he said, "I've changed at the last minute Pieter, so I could encourage the Dutch government to buy more of the shares."

IAG boss Willie Walsh also chose KLM, and stirred the pot by introducing an M&A aspect to the session.

"I would pick KLM and I would spend that time convincing them that the should be part of IAG," Walsh said.

Lufthansa chief Carsten Spohr said he would run IAG-owned British Airways, as he was "jealous" of London as a home hub.

EasyJet's Johan Lundgren noted that none of his peers had chosen easyJet, meaning he must be doing a good job.

"It's a massive compliment," he said.

Despite the tensions between the airlines, all have ultimately been able to thus far navigate the treacherous European airline market, which has seen the likes of Alitalia, Air Berlin and Monarch need rescues or go bust.

And one thing they were able to agree on Wednesday was that more weaker airlines would fail in the coming year. Even if they might not agree on everything, the A4E airline bosses could end up needing to deal with each other for a while longer.

"Five major airline groups in the next five years will control 80 percent of the traffic across Europe," O'Leary said.

"It's moving... that way, and I think that will be good for Europe."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

By Alistair Smout
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -1.50% 10.8 Real-time Quote.15.66%
EASYJET 1.43% 1244 Delayed Quote.11.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -0.42% 572.6 Delayed Quote.-6.96%
LUFTHANSA GROUP -1.50% 22.27 Delayed Quote.14.77%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -0.55% 12.72 Delayed Quote.18.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
03:54pAirline bosses, asked to trade places, reveal tensions of the industry
RE
01:05pAIR FRANCE KLM : KLM boss seeks to ease airline row under mocking gaze of Ryanai..
RE
10:21aMajor European airline executives believe there will be more airline failures..
RE
03/04GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Amazon, Tesla, VW
03/04Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Hosts Biometrics Event for Aviatio..
AQ
03/01After Air France-KLM share grab, Dutch want cost cuts and board seats
RE
03/01AIR FRANCE KLM : France, Holland agree new cooperation after Air France-KLM row
AQ
03/01AIR FRANCE KLM : Netherlands not planning to buy more Air France KLM shares - AM..
RE
03/01AIR FRANCE KLM : position following share acquisition of the Dutch state
PU
03/01AIR FRANCE KLM : French, Dutch ministers pledge to strengthen Air France-KLM
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 27 620 M
EBIT 2019 1 366 M
Net income 2019 644 M
Debt 2019 6 377 M
Yield 2019 0,05%
P/E ratio 2019 6,86
P/E ratio 2020 5,75
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
Capitalization 4 700 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 11,3 €
Spread / Average Target 2,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anne Rigail Chief Executive Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM15.66%5 310
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-2.22%33 757
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.58%22 685
AIR CHINA LTD.29.45%19 636
RYANAIR HOLDINGS18.98%16 379
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-6.96%14 986
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.