Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Dutch airline KLM has enough liquidity until mid-June- finance minister

05/06/2020 | 07:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Amsterdam

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, has enough liquidity to meet its financial obligations through mid-June, Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

The Dutch government is working out the details of an aid package of 2 billion to 4 billion euros ($2.2-4.3 billion) for the airline, which like other carriers ran into trouble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French state is preparing 7 billion euros in support for Air France.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, editing by Louise Heavens)

