Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/12 10:28:07 am
4.494 EUR   -7.99%
10:07aEU airlines push back on green tax citing coronavirus
RE
08:36aAirline crisis deepens as U.S. puts Europeans in coronavirus quarantine
RE
07:25aEuropean airline stocks in tailspin after Trump travel ban
RE
Summary 
News

EU airlines push back on green tax citing coronavirus

03/12/2020 | 10:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the departure flights information at Malpensa airport near Milan

European governments should agree to the "deferment or waiver" of new environmental taxes on aviation to help the sector recover from the coronavirus travel slump, Europe's biggest airlines said in a statement on Thursday.

"New fiscal burdens should be postponed until the industry is back on a sound operational and financial footing," the Airlines for Europe group said.

It cited as an example EU energy taxation rules under which aviation fuel is currently exempt.

The group also called for the relaxation of re-routing and passenger compensation requirements and reiterated calls for a waiver of current rules requiring airlines to give up airport slots if their usage falls below 80%.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -8.13% 4.488 Real-time Quote.-50.79%
EASYJET PLC -8.84% 834.1702 Delayed Quote.-35.06%
FINNAIR OYJ -7.76% 3.676 Delayed Quote.-31.63%
ICELANDAIR GROUP HF. -19.00% 3.92 Delayed Quote.-33.77%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -8.72% 9.074 Delayed Quote.-37.87%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA -26.78% 7.178 Delayed Quote.-74.76%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -5.51% 10.565 Delayed Quote.-23.75%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 26 889 M
EBIT 2020 1 186 M
Net income 2020 535 M
Debt 2020 6 445 M
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 3,84x
P/E ratio 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
EV / Sales2021 0,26x
Capitalization 2 088 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 9,95  €
Last Close Price 4,88  €
Spread / Highest target 170%
Spread / Average Target 104%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-50.79%2 353
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-27.03%27 202
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.77%15 531
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.75%13 739
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-43.99%12 234
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.37%11 394
