Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air France-KLM    AF   FR0000031122

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EU clears Virgin's buy of UK airline Flybe subject to release of slots

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 09:23am EDT
A Flybe Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 airplane taxis at City Airport in London

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators cleared on Friday the acquisition of British airline Flybe by Connect Airways, a consortium created by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and investment adviser Cyrus.

However, the final approval of the deal, which was announced in January, is conditional on the release by Connect Airways of slots for the routes connecting the English city of Birmingham to Amsterdam and Paris, the EU executive said in a statement.

Brussels was concerned that after the merger those routes could have fallen under a near monopoly in favour of the Franco-Dutch giant Air France-KLM, which has acquired Virgin Atlantic together with Delta and the Virgin Group of Richard Branson.

To allay the EU Commission's concerns, Connect Airways committed to the release of five daily slot pairs at Amsterdam Schiphol airport and three daily slot pairs at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

"The commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission," the EU executive said.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio, editing by Robin Emmott)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.14% 8.86 Real-time Quote.-6.67%
FLYBE GROUP PLC -4.55% 0.964 Delayed Quote.-94.33%
STOBART GROUP LTD -1.04% 120.9232 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR FRANCE-KLM
09:23aEU clears Virgin's buy of UK airline Flybe subject to release of slots
RE
04:09aMenzies nosedives after profit warning as aviation services struggle
RE
07/03AIR FRANCE KLM : Steven zaat is appointed evp finance at air france
AQ
07/02AIR FRANCE KLM : Ex-KLM employee from Taiwan wins lawsuit after being fired for ..
AQ
07/02AIR FRANCE KLM : Supports personn'ailes at the pride march
AQ
07/01DELTA AIR LINES : Virgin atlantic appoints corneel koster as executive vice pres..
AQ
06/28Air France-KLM Reorganizes Long-Haul Fleet to Boost Efficiency
DJ
06/28Air France and KLM to swap Boeing and Airbus orders in efficiency drive
RE
06/27Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions
RE
06/27Airlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 27 515 M
EBIT 2019 1 266 M
Net income 2019 606 M
Debt 2019 6 882 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,18x
P/E ratio 2020 5,22x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 3 782 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 10,6  €
Last Close Price 8,85  €
Spread / Highest target 69,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anne Rigail Chief Executive Officer
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-6.67%4 190
DELTA AIR LINES INC.18.54%38 722
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC8.29%23 858
AIR CHINA LTD.27.62%18 807
RYANAIR HOLDINGS2.19%13 564
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY17.77%12 331
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About