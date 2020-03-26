Log in
Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  Report
News 


EU lawmakers to approve aid for coronavirus-hit economy in remote vote

03/26/2020 | 07:44am EDT
Special session of EU Parliament on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Brussels

European Union lawmakers are expected on Thursday to approve emergency funds to cushion the bloc's economic slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and shore up hard-hit airlines by preserving their landing slots.

It will be the European Parliament's first ever remote vote following the suspension of sessions at headquarters due to the risk of coronavirus transmission. Only a handful of lawmakers gathered in a Brussels plenary chamber with the rest of more than 700 MEPs scattered under lockdown across Europe.

"From one day to the next, our lifestyles changed. Our streets emptied. Our doors closed. And we moved from a daily routine to the fight of our lives," the head of the EU executive, Ursula von der Leyen, told the gathering.

Wearing white, latex protective gloves, she called on the chamber to vote into law a special 37-billion-euro (34 billion pounds) fund to allow the 27 member states to spend more to prop up their economies.

The legislation, to be voted on in the evening, will also allow an existing natural disaster fund to support strained public health services across the EU.

The assembly is also due to green-light the suspension of a rule requiring airlines to run most of their scheduled services or else forfeit their landing slots - a move to give carriers some breathing space during the coronavirus pandemic.

After holding two test votes earlier in the week, members of the EU legislative arm will print their ballots at home, scan or photograph their signed vote and send it from their official email address for counting.

"Democracy cannot be stopped by this virus," David Sassoli, the Italian president of the European Parliament.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Marine Strauss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM -2.10% 5.128 Real-time Quote.-47.10%
EASYJET PLC -1.41% 643.8 Delayed Quote.-54.31%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -2.25% 9.364 Delayed Quote.-41.61%
NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA -8.08% 9.26 Delayed Quote.-73.38%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -3.16% 9.49 Delayed Quote.-33.01%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 2.07% 2266 Delayed Quote.-43.00%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 22 686 M
EBIT 2020 -323 M
Net income 2020 -211 M
Debt 2020 7 719 M
Yield 2020 0,78%
P/E ratio 2020 -6,15x
P/E ratio 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
EV / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 2 244 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 8,00  €
Last Close Price 5,25  €
Spread / Highest target 151%
Spread / Average Target 52,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-47.10%2 431
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-46.82%19 826
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.26%12 779
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-33.01%11 497
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-1.82%11 164
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-58.45%9 075
