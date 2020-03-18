Log in
AIR FRANCE-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/18 02:06:05 pm
4.168 EUR   -4.67%
01:50pFRANCE TO CONSULT DUTCH OVER AIR FRANCE SUPPORT : finance minister
RE
11:44aBlindsided by bear market, stock-pickers struggle to stay relevant
RE
11:06aAirlines count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock
RE
France to consult Dutch over Air France support: finance minister

03/18/2020 | 01:50pm EDT
An Air France Airbus A330 aircraft takes off at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Roissy-en-France

The French government will consult with its Dutch counterpart before making any decision over support for Air France, the French subsidiary of Air France-KLM, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

European airlines on Tuesday called on governments to draw up a package of measures to support an industry being hammered by the coronavirus crisis.

(Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Goodman)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 25 291 M
EBIT 2020 597 M
Net income 2020 255 M
Debt 2020 6 997 M
Yield 2020 0,94%
P/E ratio 2020 7,74x
P/E ratio 2021 2,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 1 869 M
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,09  €
Last Close Price 4,37  €
Spread / Highest target 202%
Spread / Average Target 108%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-55.95%2 052
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-45.73%20 234
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.54%13 909
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-39.30%10 560
ANA HOLDINGS INC.2.02%10 383
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-24.61%9 063
