France to consult Dutch over Air France support: finance minister
03/18/2020 | 01:50pm EDT
The French government will consult with its Dutch counterpart before making any decision over support for Air France, the French subsidiary of Air France-KLM, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.
European airlines on Tuesday called on governments to draw up a package of measures to support an industry being hammered by the coronavirus crisis.
