KLM to increase flights to southern Europe holiday hot spots in July

Air France-KLM

AIR FRANCE-KLM

(AF)
  
06/02/2020 | 09:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: KLM planes parked at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, Netherlands

KLM, the Dutch subsidiary of Air France-KLM, said on Tuesday it will increase flights to vacation spots in southern Europe and hopes to add a handful of long-haul destinations in July.

The airline's proposed July flight schedules represent 25-30% of what would be normal for the time of year, KLM said in a statement.

"Our clients would like to travel again, so we're expanding our network carefully and slowly," CEO Pieter Elbers said in a statement. "We are doing that as carefully as we can with hygienic measures on board and on the ground."

KLM NV, which is still negotiating a 2-4 billion euro ($2.2-$4.5 billion) bailout package from the Dutch government after France agreed a 7 billion euro loan package for Air France-KLM and Air France SA in April, has been slowly resuming flights after cutting back 90% of its flight service in March after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

It said it would increase flights in July between Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport and Alicante, Bilbao, Bologna, Ibiza, Istanbul, Nice, Porto, Catania and Split, among other destinations.

It also said it will consider resuming some long-haul flights including to Jakarta and Denpasar in Indonesia, as well as to North American cities Washington D.C., San Francisco, Vancouver and Calgary, depending on easing of travel restrictions.

The airline, which last month made it obligatory for all passengers on its flights to wear face masks, said it plans to increase the total number of flights it flies from Schiphol to 3,000 in July.

"In total the planned KLM European network in July will reach 73 destinations," the company said. "That was 30 in May and will be around 45 in June, on our current expectations."

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

Financials
Sales 2020 12 460 M 13 916 M 13 916 M
Net income 2020 -3 318 M -3 705 M -3 705 M
Net Debt 2020 10 890 M 12 162 M 12 162 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 829 M 2 036 M 2 043 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 85 394
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart AIR FRANCE-KLM
Duration : Period :
Air France-KLM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR FRANCE-KLM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,32 €
Last Close Price 4,28 €
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 0,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -76,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin M. Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anne-Marie Couderc Non-Executive Chairman
Frédéric Gagey Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Christophe Lalanne Executive Vice President-Information Technology
Maryse Aulagnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR FRANCE-KLM-56.87%2 036
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.25%16 623
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.51%14 186
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.46%12 040
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-66.56%8 556
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-27.54%8 448
