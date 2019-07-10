Log in
Air Lease Corporation : Activity Update for the Second Quarter of 2019

07/10/2019

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced an update on activity taking place in the second quarter of 2019:

As of June 30, 2019, ALC’s fleet was comprised of 297 owned aircraft and 64 managed aircraft, with commitments to acquire a total of 345 new aircraft for delivery through 2024.

Deliveries – Delivered 17 aircraft

  • Delivered 16 new aircraft including 1 Airbus A320neo, 6 Airbus A321neos, 4 Airbus A330-900neos, 2 Airbus A350-900s, and 3 Boeing 787-9s
  • Delivered 1 used A330-300 purchased in the secondary market
  • Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled approximately $1.6 billion, approximately $0.3 billion less than previously anticipated given delays from Airbus and Boeing

Sales

  • No aircraft sales took place in the second quarter

Financing

  • Issued $750 million of 3.750% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2026
  • Issued $300 million of floating rate senior unsecured medium-notes at LIBOR plus 0.67% due 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 060 M
EBIT 2019 1 204 M
Net income 2019 621 M
Debt 2019 14 163 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 7,45x
P/E ratio 2020 6,18x
EV / Sales2019 9,09x
EV / Sales2020 8,28x
Capitalization 4 565 M
Chart AIR LEASE CORP
Duration : Period :
Air Lease Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LEASE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,2  $
Last Close Price 41,1  $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Gregory B. Willis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
Matthew J. Hart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LEASE CORP35.98%4 606
ASHTEAD GROUP38.30%13 275
COMPANHIA DE LOCACAO DAS AMERICAS37.40%1 946
AIRCASTLE LIMITED22.04%1 593
MCGRATH RENTCORP22.71%1 525
HERC HOLDINGS INC68.37%1 286
