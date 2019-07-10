Air Lease Corporation : Activity Update for the Second Quarter of 2019

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) announced an update on activity taking place in the second quarter of 2019:

As of June 30, 2019, ALC’s fleet was comprised of 297 owned aircraft and 64 managed aircraft, with commitments to acquire a total of 345 new aircraft for delivery through 2024.

Deliveries – Delivered 17 aircraft

Delivered 16 new aircraft including 1 Airbus A320neo, 6 Airbus A321neos, 4 Airbus A330-900neos, 2 Airbus A350-900s, and 3 Boeing 787-9s

Delivered 1 used A330-300 purchased in the secondary market

Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled approximately $1.6 billion, approximately $0.3 billion less than previously anticipated given delays from Airbus and Boeing

Sales

No aircraft sales took place in the second quarter

Financing

Issued $750 million of 3.750% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2026

Issued $300 million of floating rate senior unsecured medium-notes at LIBOR plus 0.67% due 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

