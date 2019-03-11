Air Lease Corporation : Announces Delivery of Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Air New Zealand

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A320-200neo aircraft on long-term lease to Air New Zealand. Featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1127G engines, this aircraft is the first of two A320-200neos confirmed to deliver the airline in 2019 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are pleased to be the first to introduce the A320-200neo to Air New Zealand’s fleet and continue the long and excellent relationship that ALC has with the airline,” said Grant Levy, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “The A320-200neo provides key enhancements to the airline’s operations as Air New Zealand continues to add the most technological advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft to modernize their expanding fleet and offer the highest quality passenger experience.”

