Air Lease Corporation : Announces Delivery of Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Air New Zealand

0
03/11/2019 | 06:34am EDT

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A320-200neo aircraft on long-term lease to Air New Zealand. Featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1127G engines, this aircraft is the first of two A320-200neos confirmed to deliver the airline in 2019 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“We are pleased to be the first to introduce the A320-200neo to Air New Zealand’s fleet and continue the long and excellent relationship that ALC has with the airline,” said Grant Levy, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “The A320-200neo provides key enhancements to the airline’s operations as Air New Zealand continues to add the most technological advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft to modernize their expanding fleet and offer the highest quality passenger experience.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air New Zealand (NZX: AIR; ASX: AIZ)

Air New Zealand is an international and domestic airline group which provides air passenger and cargo transport services from New Zealand to Australia, the Pacific Islands, Asia, North and South America and the United Kingdom.


© Business Wire 2019
