Air Lease Corporation : Announces Delivery of Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with Air New Zealand

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced the delivery of one
new Airbus A320-200neo aircraft on long-term lease to Air New Zealand.
Featuring Pratt & Whitney PW1127G engines, this aircraft is the first of
two A320-200neos confirmed to deliver the airline in 2019 from ALC’s
order book with Airbus.
“We are pleased to be the first to introduce the A320-200neo to Air New
Zealand’s fleet and continue the long and excellent relationship that
ALC has with the airline,” said Grant Levy, Executive Vice President of
Air Lease Corporation. “The A320-200neo provides key enhancements to the
airline’s operations as Air New Zealand continues to add the most
technological advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft to modernize their
expanding fleet and offer the highest quality passenger experience.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current
expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and
opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such
statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results
and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted
in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including
those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)
ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles,
California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its
team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged
in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline
customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing
solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.
About Air New Zealand (NZX: AIR; ASX: AIZ)
Air New Zealand is an international and domestic airline group which
provides air passenger and cargo transport services from New Zealand to
Australia, the Pacific Islands, Asia, North and South America and the
United Kingdom.
