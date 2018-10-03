Air Lease Corporation : Announces Delivery of Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with EVA Air

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease to EVA Air (Taiwan). This Dreamliner aircraft, powered by GEnx-1B74/75 engines, is from ALC’s order book with Boeing and adds to numerous Boeing aircraft already on lease to EVA Air.

“ALC is honored to deliver this first B787-9 aircraft to EVA Air,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “With this historic new Dreamliner, EVA Air will be the first airline in Taiwan with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft and progress into the future with an optimized fleet and enhanced customer experience. EVA Air has been a loyal ALC customer since 2014 and we are proud to be able to consistently contribute to the airline’s continued growth and success as one of the most advanced, fuel-efficient operators in Asia.”

“EVA Air is pleased to announce this significant first B787-9 delivery from our friends at ALC,” said Steve Lin, Chairman of EVA Air. “With this new 787-9 Dreamliner, EVA Air will continue to excel in the international market with a modern and diverse fleet, offering state-of-the-art aircraft and an unparalleled travel experience for our customers.”

EVA Air now operates four Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and one Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on lease from ALC, with three additional B787-9 and two B787-10 aircraft set to deliver from the lessor through 2020, and will have a total of ten Boeing widebody aircraft on long-term lease.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About EVA Airways Corporation (EVA Air)

EVA Air, a premier international airline based in Taiwan, was established in 1989 and has become a Star Alliance member since June 2013. EVA Air is a modern global network airline operating scheduled international passenger flights and cargo services to Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania. For more information, visit EVA Air’s website at www.evaair.com.

