Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Air Lease Corp    AL

AIR LEASE CORP (AL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air Lease Corporation : Announces Delivery of Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with EVA Air

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 02:40am CEST

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease to EVA Air (Taiwan). This Dreamliner aircraft, powered by GEnx-1B74/75 engines, is from ALC’s order book with Boeing and adds to numerous Boeing aircraft already on lease to EVA Air.

“ALC is honored to deliver this first B787-9 aircraft to EVA Air,” said Steven Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “With this historic new Dreamliner, EVA Air will be the first airline in Taiwan with a Boeing 787-9 aircraft and progress into the future with an optimized fleet and enhanced customer experience. EVA Air has been a loyal ALC customer since 2014 and we are proud to be able to consistently contribute to the airline’s continued growth and success as one of the most advanced, fuel-efficient operators in Asia.”

“EVA Air is pleased to announce this significant first B787-9 delivery from our friends at ALC,” said Steve Lin, Chairman of EVA Air. “With this new 787-9 Dreamliner, EVA Air will continue to excel in the international market with a modern and diverse fleet, offering state-of-the-art aircraft and an unparalleled travel experience for our customers.”

EVA Air now operates four Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and one Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on lease from ALC, with three additional B787-9 and two B787-10 aircraft set to deliver from the lessor through 2020, and will have a total of ten Boeing widebody aircraft on long-term lease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About EVA Airways Corporation (EVA Air)

EVA Air, a premier international airline based in Taiwan, was established in 1989 and has become a Star Alliance member since June 2013. EVA Air is a modern global network airline operating scheduled international passenger flights and cargo services to Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania. For more information, visit EVA Air’s website at www.evaair.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR LEASE CORP
02:40aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Delivery of Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with EVA Air
BU
10/02BOEING : Air Lease Corp., EVA Air Celebrate Airline's First 787-9 Dreamliner
PR
09/21AIR LEASE CORPORATION : › Air Lease Corporation : Announces Delivery of A..
AQ
09/20AIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Delivery of Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft with S..
BU
09/20AIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces the Placement of Boeing 787-9 with Neos
AQ
09/20Air Lease Corporation › Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Bo..
AQ
09/19AIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Delivery of Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with Air New..
BU
09/17AIR LEASE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
09/13AIR LEASE CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/11AIR LEASE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02Customer Of Boeing And Airbus Goes Bankrupt 
09/25ORDERS FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS : $6.2 Billion 
09/24AIR LEASE : The Proportions Of Doubling 
09/14Air Lease (AL) Presents At Barclays Global Financial Services Conference 2018.. 
09/11Air Lease prices public offering of $1.2B of unsecured senior notes 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 680 M
EBIT 2018 954 M
Net income 2018 503 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,86%
P/E ratio 2018 10,02
P/E ratio 2019 8,04
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,21x
Capitalization 4 721 M
Chart AIR LEASE CORP
Duration : Period :
Air Lease Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LEASE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 58,2 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Gregory B. Willis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
Matthew J. Hart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LEASE CORP-5.12%4 721
ASHTEAD GROUP22.39%15 368
AIRCASTLE LIMITED-6.33%1 683
CRAMO OYJ-2.73%992
NISHIO RENT ALL CO LTD2.41%930
RAMIRENT OYJ-12.68%856
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.