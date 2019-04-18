Air Lease Corporation : Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft with Air Mauritius

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced today the delivery of
one new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on long-term lease to Air Mauritius.
Featuring Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, this Airbus aircraft is the
first of two A330-900neos to deliver to the airline from ALC’s order
book with Airbus.
“ALC is delighted to announce the delivery of this first of two new
A330-900neo aircraft with Air Mauritius,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy,
Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The investment in these
new-technology aircraft contributes to Air Mauritius’ objective to
maintain the most modern and versatile aircraft to stay competitive in
the market.”
“We are very pleased to introduce the A330-900neo to Air Mauritius’
fleet,” said Kishore Korde, Executive Vice President of Air Lease
Corporation. “This delivery marks the 25th anniversary of the
ALC team’s leasing relationship with our friends at Air Mauritius, and
we look forward to a continued strong bond with the airline as it
expands its fleet and route network.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current
expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and
opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such
statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results
and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted
in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including
those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)
ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles,
California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its
team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged
in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline
customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing
solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.
About Air Mauritius
Air Mauritius is the flag carrier airline of Mauritius. The airline is
headquartered at the Air Mauritius Centre in Port Louis, Mauritius, with
its main hub being Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport. The
airline is the fourth largest carrier in Sub-Saharan Africa, operating
flights to and from Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa serving 24
regional and international destinations.
