Air Lease Corp

AIR LEASE CORP

(AL)
Air Lease Corporation : Announces Delivery of New Airbus A330-900neo Aircraft with Air Mauritius

04/18/2019 | 06:33am EDT

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced today the delivery of one new Airbus A330-900neo aircraft on long-term lease to Air Mauritius. Featuring Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, this Airbus aircraft is the first of two A330-900neos to deliver to the airline from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“ALC is delighted to announce the delivery of this first of two new A330-900neo aircraft with Air Mauritius,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The investment in these new-technology aircraft contributes to Air Mauritius’ objective to maintain the most modern and versatile aircraft to stay competitive in the market.”

“We are very pleased to introduce the A330-900neo to Air Mauritius’ fleet,” said Kishore Korde, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “This delivery marks the 25th anniversary of the ALC team’s leasing relationship with our friends at Air Mauritius, and we look forward to a continued strong bond with the airline as it expands its fleet and route network.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air Mauritius

Air Mauritius is the flag carrier airline of Mauritius. The airline is headquartered at the Air Mauritius Centre in Port Louis, Mauritius, with its main hub being Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport. The airline is the fourth largest carrier in Sub-Saharan Africa, operating flights to and from Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa serving 24 regional and international destinations.


© Business Wire 2019
