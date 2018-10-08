Air Lease Corporation : Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft to Air Tahiti Nui

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced the delivery of
the first of two new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Air
Tahiti Nui. This Dreamliner aircraft is from ALC’s order book with
Boeing and is powered by GEnx-1B74/75 engines.
“We are pleased to announce this milestone delivery of ALC’s first of
two new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to our friends at Air Tahiti Nui. This
aircraft and the second one to follow in early 2019 will bring a new
dimension of long-range travel experience for Air Tahiti Nui’s
customers, with increased efficiency, better economics and comfort
compared to the Airbus A340 aircraft they are replacing,” said Steven F.
Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation.
“ALC has worked very closely with Air Tahiti Nui’s management and
shareholders to develop a new optimized long-range fleet plan designed
for the airline’s route network operating from Papeete, Tahiti, to the
US west coast; Paris, France; Tokyo, Japan; and Auckland, New Zealand,”
said Marc Baer, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “The
new ALC Boeing 787-9s perfectly fit the airline’s strategic requirements
as the best in class aircraft. ALC is honored and proud to work with ATN
and support their fleet upgrade to the 787.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current
expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and
opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such
statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results
and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted
in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including
those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)
ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles,
California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its
team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged
in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline
customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing
solutions. For more information, visit ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com.
About Air Tahiti Nui
Air Tahiti Nui, the International Airline of French Polynesia, connects
The Islands of Tahiti with online services from Los Angeles, Tokyo,
Paris and Auckland. With codeshare partners American Airlines, Qantas,
Korean Air, Japan Airlines, Air New Zealand, Air France and SNCF
(France), Air Tahiti Nui provides connecting services to over 40
additional cities in North America, Australia, Asia and France.
