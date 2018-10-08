Air Lease Corporation : Announces Delivery of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft to Air Tahiti Nui

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced the delivery of the first of two new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Air Tahiti Nui. This Dreamliner aircraft is from ALC’s order book with Boeing and is powered by GEnx-1B74/75 engines.

“We are pleased to announce this milestone delivery of ALC’s first of two new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to our friends at Air Tahiti Nui. This aircraft and the second one to follow in early 2019 will bring a new dimension of long-range travel experience for Air Tahiti Nui’s customers, with increased efficiency, better economics and comfort compared to the Airbus A340 aircraft they are replacing,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation.

“ALC has worked very closely with Air Tahiti Nui’s management and shareholders to develop a new optimized long-range fleet plan designed for the airline’s route network operating from Papeete, Tahiti, to the US west coast; Paris, France; Tokyo, Japan; and Auckland, New Zealand,” said Marc Baer, Executive Vice President of Air Lease Corporation. “The new ALC Boeing 787-9s perfectly fit the airline’s strategic requirements as the best in class aircraft. ALC is honored and proud to work with ATN and support their fleet upgrade to the 787.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California, that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air Tahiti Nui

Air Tahiti Nui, the International Airline of French Polynesia, connects The Islands of Tahiti with online services from Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris and Auckland. With codeshare partners American Airlines, Qantas, Korean Air, Japan Airlines, Air New Zealand, Air France and SNCF (France), Air Tahiti Nui provides connecting services to over 40 additional cities in North America, Australia, Asia and France.

