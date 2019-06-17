Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of New Boeing 787-10 Aircraft with KLM

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced today a long-term lease placement for one new Boeing 787-10 aircraft with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, scheduled for delivery in Spring 2021. The 787-10 aircraft will deliver from ALC’s order book with Boeing and join four 777-300ERs, one 777-200ER, three 737-800s and two Airbus A330-200s currently on lease to KLM from ALC.

“This new Boeing 787-10 placement continues ALC’s long and excellent relationship with KLM, one of our key European airline customers,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The 787-10 is a fundamental part of KLM’s long-haul operations and this new ALC Dreamliner will add to the airline’s current widebody fleet.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About KLM

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines was founded in 1919, making it the world’s oldest airline still operating under its original name. In 2004, Air France and KLM merged to form AIR FRANCE KLM. The merger produced the strongest European airline group based on two powerful brands and hubs – Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and Paris Charles de Gaulle. Retaining its own identity, the group focuses on three core businesses: passenger transport, cargo and aircraft maintenance.

In the Netherlands, KLM comprises the core of the KLM Group, which further includes KLM Cityhopper, transavia.com and Martinair. KLM serves all its destinations using a modern fleet and employs over 33,000 people around the world. KLM is a leader in the airline industry, offering reliable operations and customer-oriented products resulting from its policy of enthusiasm and sustainable innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190616005088/en/