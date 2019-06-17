Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced today a long-term
lease agreement for one new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with LOT Polish
Airlines. This 787-9 is scheduled to deliver to the airline in Spring
2020 from ALC’s order book with Boeing.
“We are pleased to announce this new Boeing 787-9 deal with LOT today,”
said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation.
“The 787-9 Dreamliner is key to LOT’s successful long-haul fleet
operations and to maintain the airline’s highly competitive position in
the European market.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current
expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and
opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such
statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results
and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted
in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including
those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)
ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles,
California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its
team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged
in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline
customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing
solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.
About LOT Polish Airlines
LOT Polish Airlines is a modern carrier that connects Central and
Eastern Europe with the world. It provides nearly 7 million passengers a
year with the shortest and most comfortable options to more than 100
destinations worldwide. As the only carrier in the region LOT offers
direct long-haul flights from Warsaw to New York, Chicago, Los Angeles,
Toronto, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and from Budapest to New York
and Chicago. LOT flies one of the youngest fleets in Europe, and as the
only airline, operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the world’s most
advanced aircraft, on all long-haul connections. With 89 years of
experience LOT is also one of the oldest airlines in the world and the
most internationally recognized Polish brand.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190616005086/en/