Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines

0
06/17/2019 | 01:03am EDT

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced today a long-term lease agreement for one new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines. This 787-9 is scheduled to deliver to the airline in Spring 2020 from ALC’s order book with Boeing.

“We are pleased to announce this new Boeing 787-9 deal with LOT today,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The 787-9 Dreamliner is key to LOT’s successful long-haul fleet operations and to maintain the airline’s highly competitive position in the European market.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines is a modern carrier that connects Central and Eastern Europe with the world. It provides nearly 7 million passengers a year with the shortest and most comfortable options to more than 100 destinations worldwide. As the only carrier in the region LOT offers direct long-haul flights from Warsaw to New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and from Budapest to New York and Chicago. LOT flies one of the youngest fleets in Europe, and as the only airline, operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the world’s most advanced aircraft, on all long-haul connections. With 89 years of experience LOT is also one of the oldest airlines in the world and the most internationally recognized Polish brand.


© Business Wire 2019
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LEASE CORP28.57%4 046
ASHTEAD GROUP19.06%10 933
COMPANHIA DE LOCACAO DAS AMERICAS19.36%1 704
AIRCASTLE LIMITED18.39%1 456
MCGRATH RENTCORP16.92%1 366
HERC HOLDINGS INC54.10%1 007
