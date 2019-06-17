Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of New Boeing 787-9 Aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced today a long-term lease agreement for one new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with LOT Polish Airlines. This 787-9 is scheduled to deliver to the airline in Spring 2020 from ALC’s order book with Boeing.

“We are pleased to announce this new Boeing 787-9 deal with LOT today,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The 787-9 Dreamliner is key to LOT’s successful long-haul fleet operations and to maintain the airline’s highly competitive position in the European market.”

About LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines is a modern carrier that connects Central and Eastern Europe with the world. It provides nearly 7 million passengers a year with the shortest and most comfortable options to more than 100 destinations worldwide. As the only carrier in the region LOT offers direct long-haul flights from Warsaw to New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and from Budapest to New York and Chicago. LOT flies one of the youngest fleets in Europe, and as the only airline, operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the world’s most advanced aircraft, on all long-haul connections. With 89 years of experience LOT is also one of the oldest airlines in the world and the most internationally recognized Polish brand.

