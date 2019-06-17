Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of Ten Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft with Sichuan Airlines

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced today long-term lease
agreements for ten Airbus A321-200neo aircraft with Sichuan Airlines.
Scheduled to deliver from ALC’s order book with Airbus starting in 2021
through 2022, the ten A321-200neos join one A350-900, one A321-200neo,
one A320-200neo, four A321-200s, one A330-300 and one A330-200 aircraft
currently on lease to the airline from ALC.
“This significant lease placement exhibits ALC’s strong relationship
with Sichuan Airlines and signals yet another chapter in our
partnership,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease
Corporation. “We are extremely honored to once again partner with the
Sichuan team as the airline continues to excel as a leading carrier with
a world-class fleet.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current
expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and
opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such
statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results
and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted
in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including
those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)
ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles,
California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its
team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged
in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline
customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing
solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.
About Sichuan Airlines
Sichuan Airlines Co., Ltd. is a regional airline headquartered on the
grounds of Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport in Chengdu, Sichuan
in China. Sichuan Airlines serves 108 destinations in 16 countries
across Asia, Europe and Australia, including long-haul overseas routes
to Vancouver, Melbourne, and Los Angeles, but operates many scheduled
domestic flights out of Chengdu Shuangliu Airport and Chongqing Jiangbei
International Airport.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190616005087/en/