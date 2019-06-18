Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Air Lease Corp    AL

AIR LEASE CORP

(AL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of Three New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft with Sky Airline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 01:36am EDT

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced long-term lease placements with Sky Airline (Chile) for three new Airbus A321-200neo aircraft. Scheduled to deliver to Sky starting in 2020 through 2021, the three new A321-200neos will deliver from ALC’s order book with Airbus and join three A320-200neos currently on lease to the airline from the Lessor.

“Sky Airline is a key ALC customer in the Latin American market and we are pleased to be the first to place the A321-200neo in the airline’s growing narrowbody fleet,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The A321-200neo will complement Sky’s current highly competitive fleet with a new standard of fuel-efficiency and passenger comfort.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Sky Airline

Sky Airline is a leading low-cost airline based in Santiago, Chile. The company flies to more than 20 destinations in Chile and South America and operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A320neo family aircraft. In 2018, Sky Airline was named the best low-cost airline in South America by Skytrax.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR LEASE CORP
01:53aAIRBUS : Air Lease signs long-term lease placements for four Airbus jets
RE
01:36aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Lease Placement of Three New Airbus A321-200ne..
BU
01:31aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A320neo and ..
BU
01:11aBOEING : Airbus takes off at Paris air show with new deals
AQ
06/17AIR LEASE : Airbus launches longest range single-aisle aircraft into market
AQ
06/17BOEING : Paris air show opens with Airbus advantage over Boeing
AQ
06/17New blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
RE
06/17New blow to Boeing from engine delay, Airbus long-range rival takes off
RE
06/17AIR LEASE : Airbus unveils new A321XLR at Paris Air Show
AQ
06/17AIR LEASE : Airbus launches new long-range jet at Paris Airshow
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 066 M
EBIT 2019 1 220 M
Net income 2019 619 M
Debt 2019 14 451 M
Yield 2019 1,27%
P/E ratio 2019 7,00
P/E ratio 2020 5,84
EV / Sales 2019 9,07x
EV / Sales 2020 8,52x
Capitalization 4 284 M
Chart AIR LEASE CORP
Duration : Period :
Air Lease Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LEASE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 51,9 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Gregory B. Willis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
Matthew J. Hart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LEASE CORP28.00%4 046
ASHTEAD GROUP19.82%10 933
COMPANHIA DE LOCACAO DAS AMERICAS19.36%1 704
AIRCASTLE LIMITED18.39%1 456
MCGRATH RENTCORP16.47%1 366
HERC HOLDINGS INC54.10%1 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About