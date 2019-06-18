Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of Three New Airbus A321-200neo Aircraft with Sky Airline

Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced long-term lease
placements with Sky Airline (Chile) for three new Airbus A321-200neo
aircraft. Scheduled to deliver to Sky starting in 2020 through 2021, the
three new A321-200neos will deliver from ALC’s order book with Airbus
and join three A320-200neos currently on lease to the airline from the
Lessor.
“Sky Airline is a key ALC customer in the Latin American market and we
are pleased to be the first to place the A321-200neo in the airline’s
growing narrowbody fleet,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman
of Air Lease Corporation. “The A321-200neo will complement Sky’s current
highly competitive fleet with a new standard of fuel-efficiency and
passenger comfort.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current
expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and
opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such
statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results
and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted
in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including
those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)
ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles,
California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its
team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged
in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline
customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing
solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.
About Sky Airline
Sky Airline is a leading low-cost airline based in Santiago, Chile. The
company flies to more than 20 destinations in Chile and South America
and operates a modern fleet of Airbus A320 and A320neo family aircraft.
In 2018, Sky Airline was named the best low-cost airline in South
America by Skytrax.
