Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A320neo and Two New A321neo LR Aircraft with Peach

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced today long-term lease placements for two new Airbus A320neo and two new Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with Peach Aviation Limited (Japan). The four new Airbus aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Peach starting in 2020 through 2022 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“ALC is thrilled to confirm this significant lease placement with Peach for four new Airbus aircraft and contribute to the airline’s growing all-Airbus A320 fleet,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The A320neo and A321neo LR offer Peach the most technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft that will bring a new level of passenger comfort and convenience to the Japanese market.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Peach

Peach Aviation began services based out of Kansai Airport in March 2012. Currently, in addition to Kansai Airport, Peach has hubs at New Chitose Airport, Sendai Airport, and Naha Airport with 25 aircraft that service 17 domestic routes and 16 international routes. It operates approximately 100 flights per day and is used by over 13,000 passengers daily. Peach will complete its integration with Narita-based airline Vanilla Air by the end of the 2019 fiscal year, aiming to become Asia’s leading LCC.

