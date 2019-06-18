Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A320neo and Two New A321neo LR Aircraft with Peach

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced today long-term lease
placements for two new Airbus A320neo and two new Airbus A321neo LR
aircraft with Peach Aviation Limited (Japan). The four new Airbus
aircraft are scheduled to deliver to Peach starting in 2020 through 2022
from ALC’s order book with Airbus.
“ALC is thrilled to confirm this significant lease placement with Peach
for four new Airbus aircraft and contribute to the airline’s growing
all-Airbus A320 fleet,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of
Air Lease Corporation. “The A320neo and A321neo LR offer Peach the most
technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft that will bring a new
level of passenger comfort and convenience to the Japanese market.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current
expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and
opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such
statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results
and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted
in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including
those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)
ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles,
California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its
team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged
in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline
customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing
solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.
About Peach
Peach Aviation began services based out of Kansai Airport in March 2012.
Currently, in addition to Kansai Airport, Peach has hubs at New Chitose
Airport, Sendai Airport, and Naha Airport with 25 aircraft that service
17 domestic routes and 16 international routes. It operates
approximately 100 flights per day and is used by over 13,000 passengers
daily. Peach will complete its integration with Narita-based airline
Vanilla Air by the end of the 2019 fiscal year, aiming to become Asia’s
leading LCC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005964/en/