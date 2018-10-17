Air Lease Corporation : Announces Second Placement of Airbus A320-200neo with Atlantic Airways

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced a long term lease
agreement for one Airbus A320-200neo with Atlantic Airways, the national
airline of the Faroe Islands. This A320-200neo is the second of two
A320neo aircraft leased to Atlantic Airways and will deliver in April
2020 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.
“ALC is delighted to announce this second A320-200neo lease placement
with Atlantic Airways,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of
Air Lease Corporation. “The A320neo will enhance the airline’s fleet
operations and exceptional passenger service connecting the Faroe
Islands with the world.”
“Atlantic Airways looks very much forward to the lease of the two modern
and fuel-efficient Airbus A320-200neo from Air Lease Corporation,” said
Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways. “The A320-200neo will increase
our seat capacity, enhance passenger experience and Atlantic Airways’
operations as a national carrier, air bridge and lifeline.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current
expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and
opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such
statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results
and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted
in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including
those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)
ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles,
California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its
team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged
in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline
customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing
solutions. For more information, visit ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com.
About Atlantic Airways
Atlantic Airways is an international company whose corporate culture is
known by its focus on safety, punctuality, the customer and the result.
The Sørvágur-based company, which is the Faroese flag carrier airline,
currently employs around 172 people. The Atlantic Airways fleet consists
of three aircraft and two helicopters. The aircraft provide regular
service between the Faroes and a range of cities in Denmark as well as
neighboring countries, with direct routes to Copenhagen, Billund,
Aalborg, Bergen, Reykjavik, Edinburgh, Barcelona, Mallorca, Lisbon,
Malta and Gran Canaria. In addition, the company’s activities include
leasing of aircraft of which half the revenue originate outside of the
Faroes. The helicopter department provides a regular service to the
outer islands, search-and-rescue activities and offshore transport in
the North Atlantic.
