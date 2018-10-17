Log in
AIR LEASE CORP (AL)
Air Lease Corporation : Announces Second Placement of Airbus A320-200neo with Atlantic Airways

10/17/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; “ALC”) announced a long term lease agreement for one Airbus A320-200neo with Atlantic Airways, the national airline of the Faroe Islands. This A320-200neo is the second of two A320neo aircraft leased to Atlantic Airways and will deliver in April 2020 from ALC’s order book with Airbus.

“ALC is delighted to announce this second A320-200neo lease placement with Atlantic Airways,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “The A320neo will enhance the airline’s fleet operations and exceptional passenger service connecting the Faroe Islands with the world.”

“Atlantic Airways looks very much forward to the lease of the two modern and fuel-efficient Airbus A320-200neo from Air Lease Corporation,” said Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways. “The A320-200neo will increase our seat capacity, enhance passenger experience and Atlantic Airways’ operations as a national carrier, air bridge and lifeline.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Atlantic Airways

Atlantic Airways is an international company whose corporate culture is known by its focus on safety, punctuality, the customer and the result. The Sørvágur-based company, which is the Faroese flag carrier airline, currently employs around 172 people. The Atlantic Airways fleet consists of three aircraft and two helicopters. The aircraft provide regular service between the Faroes and a range of cities in Denmark as well as neighboring countries, with direct routes to Copenhagen, Billund, Aalborg, Bergen, Reykjavik, Edinburgh, Barcelona, Mallorca, Lisbon, Malta and Gran Canaria. In addition, the company’s activities include leasing of aircraft of which half the revenue originate outside of the Faroes. The helicopter department provides a regular service to the outer islands, search-and-rescue activities and offshore transport in the North Atlantic.


© Business Wire 2018
Income Statement Evolution
