Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Air Lease Corp    AL

AIR LEASE CORP

(AL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Air Lease Corporation : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 04:47pm EST

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) (“ALC”) announced today that Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: J.P. Morgan Webcast

Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR LEASE CORP
04:47pAIR LEASE CORPORATION : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation a..
BU
02/27AIR LEASE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
02/27AIR LEASE : KBRA Assigns BBB Rating to Air Lease Corporation's Series A Preferre..
AQ
02/26AIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of $250 Million Offering of Preferred ..
BU
02/22AIR LEASE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
02/21AIR LEASE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21AIR LEASE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/21AIR LEASE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/21AIR LEASE CORPORATION : Announces Fiscal Year & Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
BU
02/18AIR LEASE CORP : annual earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 108 M
EBIT 2019 1 237 M
Net income 2019 638 M
Debt 2019 15 463 M
Yield 2019 1,26%
P/E ratio 2019 6,68
P/E ratio 2020 5,62
EV / Sales 2019 9,33x
EV / Sales 2020 8,49x
Capitalization 4 202 M
Chart AIR LEASE CORP
Duration : Period :
Air Lease Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LEASE CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 52,0 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Gregory B. Willis CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
Matthew J. Hart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LEASE CORP25.36%4 202
ASHTEAD GROUP21.87%12 552
APERGY CORP56.02%3 268
COMPANHIA DE LOCACAO DAS AMERICAS3.32%1 555
AIRCASTLE LIMITED20.30%1 512
MCGRATH RENTCORP17.11%1 458
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.