Air Lease Corporation : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) (“ALC”) announced today that Steven F.
Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer
and President, and Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the J.P.
Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York
City on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The presentation will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors
page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com.
Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via
this link: J.P.
Morgan Webcast
Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to
register, download and install any necessary audio software.
