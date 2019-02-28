Air Lease Corporation : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) (“ALC”) announced today that Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman, John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Gregory B. Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference in New York City on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: J.P. Morgan Webcast

Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

