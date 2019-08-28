Air Lease Corporation : to Participate in Upcoming September Conferences

Air Lease Corporation (“ALC”) (NYSE: AL) announced today that Executives from the Company will be speaking at the following conferences in September:

- September 4, 2019: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy, Executive Chairman, will be presenting at the Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Aircraft Finance & Leasing Conference in New York City at 11am Eastern Time. The presentation will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: Deutsche Bank 9th Annual Finance & Leasing Conference. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software. - September 11, 2019: John L. Plueger, Chief Executive Officer and President, will be speaking at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California at 1:25pm Pacific Time. This speaking engagement (fireside chat format) will be broadcast live through a link on the Investors page of the Air Lease Corporation website at www.airleasecorp.com. Alternatively, virtual attendees may access the webcast directly via this link: Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference Webcast. Please visit the website prior to the webcast to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Any presentation materials utilized for these speaking engagements will be posted in advance of the presentation time to the Investors section of the Air Lease website at https://www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005231/en/