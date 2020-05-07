Air Lease : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Log in
05/07/2020
Earnings Release - May 7, 2020
Air Lease Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Los Angeles, California, May 7, 2020 - Air Lease Corporation (ALC) (NYSE: AL) announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The PDF file containing the full earnings release is available for download at www.airleasecorp.com/press.

Air Lease Corporation published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 169 M
EBIT 2020 1 205 M
Net income 2020 526 M
Debt 2020 15 664 M
Yield 2020 2,06%
P/E ratio 2020 5,01x
P/E ratio 2021 4,28x
EV / Sales2020 8,45x
EV / Sales2021 8,36x
Capitalization 2 655 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 38,00  $
Last Close Price 23,36  $
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 62,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Plueger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Udvar-Házy Executive Chairman
Gregory B. Willis Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Pablo Chavez Assistant Vice President-Information Technology
John Rojas Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-50.84%2 655
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-10.52%11 947
AIRCASTLE LIMITED0.00%2 404
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-27.26%2 090
MCGRATH RENTCORP-32.18%1 235
UNIDAS - TODOS OS DIREITOS RESERVADOS-4.24%1 142
