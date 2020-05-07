Air Lease : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Earnings Release - May 7, 2020
Air Lease Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
Los Angeles, California, May 7, 2020 - Air Lease Corporation (ALC) (NYSE: AL) announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. The PDF file containing the full earnings release is available for download at www.airleasecorp.com/press.
