Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of Airbus A320-200 Aircraft with HiSky Moldova

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) (“ALC”) announced today a long-term lease placement for one used Airbus A320-200 aircraft with HiSky Moldova, scheduled to deliver this July. This will be the first aircraft in the fleet of the Moldovan startup airline.

“ALC is pleased to announce this lease placement of our A320-200 with HiSky Moldova. We have worked closely with the HiSky Moldova executive team at previous airlines for many years and are honored to participate in the launch of the airline by providing them with their first aircraft,” said David Beker, Vice President and Head of Aircraft Sales and Trading at Air Lease Corporation.

“We are thrilled to work with one of the largest aircraft leasing companies in the world to assist with the launch of our airline,” said Iulian Scorpan, Chief Executive Officer of HiSky Moldova. “This A320-200 is scheduled to deliver in July and will be the first aircraft in the HiSky Moldova fleet, providing the best standards of safety and premier comfort to our passengers.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About HiSky Moldova

HiSky Moldova was established by a team of enthusiasts that combines hundreds of years of experience in aviation. The Company will launch regular flights in July 2020 from its hub Chisinau International Airport to six European destinations: London (Great Britain), Dublin (Ireland), Lisbon (Portugal), Paris (France), Bologne (Italy), and Dusseldorf (Germany).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005728/en/