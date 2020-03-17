Air Lease Corporation : Announces Lease Placement of Two Airbus A330-200 Aircraft with Nordwind Airlines

Today Air Lease Corporation (“ALC”) (NYSE: AL) announced long-term lease placements for two used Airbus A330-200 aircraft with Nordwind Airlines. Previously on long-term lease from ALC to Vietnam Airlines, these aircraft will deliver to Moscow-based Nordwind Airlines in the Spring.

“ALC is pleased to announce this A330-200 lease placement with our long-time customer, Nordwind Airlines,” said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. “These two A330-200s will complement Nordwind’s current fleet operations on the airline’s long-haul network to Southeast Asia, Africa, Turkey and the Caribbean.”

On lease from ALC to Vietnam Airlines since 2011, these two used A330-200s were replaced with two new Boeing 787-10 aircraft delivered to Vietnam Airlines from ALC’s order book with Boeing in the past few weeks.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.

About Nordwind

Nordwind Airlines, LLC is a Russian leisure airline established in 2008. The company is headquartered in Moscow, and its main hub is at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Nordwind Airlines primarily operates service between airports in Russia and holiday destinations around the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean. The airline’s worldwide network includes more than 200 destinations and 75 cities in 17 countries.

