Air Lease Corporation : Executive Chairman to Participate in Farnborough International Airshow Connect 2020 Virtual Webinar

07/15/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

Air Lease Corporation (“ALC”) (NYSE: AL) announced today that Executive Chairman, Steven F. Udvar-Házy, will be speaking in the Farnborough International Airshow Connect 2020 (FIA Connect) session “Commercial aircraft: the next generation” at 4:00pm London / 11:00am New York time on July 22, 2020.

Virtual attendees may access the webinar via this link: FIA Connect 2020. As registration is required, please visit the FIA Connect website prior to the webinar to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Registration is free of charge to all virtual attendees. To access the webinar, please follow the instructions on the FIA Connect homepage to register to attend by clicking on “Register Free for FIA Connect.” Once you have registered, please locate the “Agenda” on the FIA Connect homepage to register to attend the “Commercial aircraft: the next generation” session from 16:00-17:00 featuring Mr. Udvar-Házy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. ALC routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of ALC’s website at www.airleasecorp.com. Investors and potential investors are encouraged to consult the ALC website regularly for important information about ALC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, ALC’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
Income Statement Evolution
