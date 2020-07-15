Air Lease Corporation : Executive Chairman to Participate in Farnborough International Airshow Connect 2020 Virtual Webinar

Air Lease Corporation (“ALC”) (NYSE: AL) announced today that Executive Chairman, Steven F. Udvar-Házy, will be speaking in the Farnborough International Airshow Connect 2020 (FIA Connect) session “Commercial aircraft: the next generation” at 4:00pm London / 11:00am New York time on July 22, 2020.

Virtual attendees may access the webinar via this link: FIA Connect 2020. As registration is required, please visit the FIA Connect website prior to the webinar to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Registration is free of charge to all virtual attendees. To access the webinar, please follow the instructions on the FIA Connect homepage to register to attend by clicking on “Register Free for FIA Connect.” Once you have registered, please locate the “Agenda” on the FIA Connect homepage to register to attend the “Commercial aircraft: the next generation” session from 16:00-17:00 featuring Mr. Udvar-Házy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

