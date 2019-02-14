Log in
Air Liquide : 2018 Profit Fell

02/14/2019 | 01:53am EST

By Nathan Allen

Air Liquide SA (AI.FR) said Thursday that profit dropped slightly in 2018, partly because of unfavorable currency swings.

Net profit at the industrial-gas supplier fell 3.9% to 2.11 billion euros ($2.39 billion) from EUR2.20 billion a year earlier. However, profit rose 4.2% compared with 2017's recurring net profit, the company said.

Revenue for the year rose to EUR21.01 billion from EUR20.35 billion, Air Liquide said.

Analysts had forecast net profit of EUR2.16 billion on revenue of EUR20.83 billion, according to a consensus compiled by FactSet.

Synergies from Air Liquide's takeover of Airgas were achieved a year ahead of schedule, and the group now targets EUR400 million in cost savings in 2019.

Air Liquide said it expects to post net-profit growth in 2019, calculated at a constant exchange rate.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 20 786 M
EBIT 2018 3 491 M
Net income 2018 2 191 M
Debt 2018 13 316 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 20,81
P/E ratio 2019 18,73
EV / Sales 2018 2,84x
EV / Sales 2019 2,67x
Capitalization 45 714 M
