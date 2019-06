By Anthony Shevlin



Air Liquide SA (AI.FR) said Thursday that it acquired Netherlands-based Medidis, a player in the treatment of respiratory diseases at home and the production and supply of medical oxygen.

The French company said the deal strengthens its position in Europe.

Medidis employs more than 70 people and generated revenue of 11 million euros (12.4 million) in 2017, said Air Liquide.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin