Air Liquide : Acquires Spain's DiaLibre

By Anthony Shevlin



Air Liquide SA (AI.FR) said Wednesday that it has acquired Spanish startup DiaLibre, a specialist in diabetes care.

The French company didn't reveal the financial details of the transaction.

"With this acquisition, it will be possible to test and integrate new complementary care models into our offerings. It also opens up new development prospects for the home health-care business in Europe," said the company.

