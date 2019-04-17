Log in
Air Liquide : Acquires Spain's DiaLibre

0
04/17/2019 | 03:08am EDT

By Anthony Shevlin

Air Liquide SA (AI.FR) said Wednesday that it has acquired Spanish startup DiaLibre, a specialist in diabetes care.

The French company didn't reveal the financial details of the transaction.

"With this acquisition, it will be possible to test and integrate new complementary care models into our offerings. It also opens up new development prospects for the home health-care business in Europe," said the company.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com; @anthony_shevlin

EPS Revisions
