Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Air Liquide    AI   FR0000120073

AIR LIQUIDE (AI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Air Liquide : Air Gas to Buy Tech Air From CI Capital Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 12:16pm EST

By Nathan Allen

Air Liquide SA (AI.FR) said Thursday that its Airgas subsidiary has agreed to buy TA Corporate Holdings, Inc., which trades under the name Tech Air, from CI Capital Partners LLC.

None of the parties disclosed financial details of the deal.

Tech Air distributes medical and industrial gases, as well as welding equipment, in 50 locations across California, Texas, and the Northeast and southeast United States.

The deal will allow Airgas to strengthen its network through the U.S., Air Liquide said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR LIQUIDE
12:16pAIR LIQUIDE : Air Gas to Buy Tech Air From CI Capital Partners
DJ
02/05AIR LIQUIDE : Acquires Two Swiss Companies
DJ
01/30L'AIR LIQUIDE EMERGES AS THE LARGEST : L'Air Liquide S.A, The Linde Group, Praxa..
AQ
01/24Air Liquide Acquires 18.6% Stake in Hydrogenics Corp. for $20.5 Million
DJ
2018Hydrogenics Rises on Air Liquide Private Placement, Collaboration
DJ
2018AIR LIQUIDE : Healthcare supports the 2018 IDF Europe Young Researcher Prize
PU
2018AIR LIQUIDE : inaugurates Advanced Fabrication Centre
AQ
2018AIR LIQUIDE : inaugurates an Advanced Fabrication Center at its Delaware Innovat..
PU
2018AIR LIQUIDE : to Boost Employee Share Capital in Purchase Plan
DJ
20183RD QUARTER 2018 : • Continued strong growth• Dynamic business develop..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 20 786 M
EBIT 2018 3 491 M
Net income 2018 2 205 M
Debt 2018 13 306 M
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 20,92
P/E ratio 2019 18,83
EV / Sales 2018 2,85x
EV / Sales 2019 2,68x
Capitalization 45 948 M
Chart AIR LIQUIDE
Duration : Period :
Air Liquide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR LIQUIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 116 €
Spread / Average Target 8,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Pierre Dufour Director
Karen L. Katen Independent Director
Thierry Peugeot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR LIQUIDE-1.34%52 345
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%99 040
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD12.99%36 248
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES5.30%33 597
GIVAUDAN7.78%22 650
NAN YA PLASTICS CORP--.--%19 666
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.