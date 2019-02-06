Air Liquide : Air Gas to Buy Tech Air From CI Capital Partners

By Nathan Allen



Air Liquide SA (AI.FR) said Thursday that its Airgas subsidiary has agreed to buy TA Corporate Holdings, Inc., which trades under the name Tech Air, from CI Capital Partners LLC.

None of the parties disclosed financial details of the deal.

Tech Air distributes medical and industrial gases, as well as welding equipment, in 50 locations across California, Texas, and the Northeast and southeast United States.

The deal will allow Airgas to strengthen its network through the U.S., Air Liquide said.

