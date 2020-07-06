Log in
Air Liquide : And Port of Rotterdam Launch Partnership to Foster Hydrogen-powered Trucks and Infrastructure

07/06/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) and the Port of Rotterdam Authority announce the launch of a jointly created initiative, which aims at enabling 1,000 hydrogen-powered zero-emission trucks on the roads connecting the Netherlands, Belgium, and West Germany by 2025. Several partners representing the whole supply chain, from truck manufacturers such as VDL Groep, Iveco/Nikola to transport companies Vos Logistics, Jongeneel Transport and HN Post, as well as leading fuel cell suppliers have already agreed to join. This is one of the largest projects in Europe for the development of hydrogen trucks and related infrastructure and will contribute to improve air quality by reducing by an estimated amount of more than 100,000 tonnes CO2 emissions per year, which is equivalent to 110 million kilometers driven.

In order to have 1,000 Hydrogen-powered trucks on the road, out of which 500 are expected to be based in the Port of Rotterdam area, the related infrastructure needs to be developed and deployed, which envisages 25 high capacity hydrogen stations to connect the Netherlands, Belgium, and West Germany. The project also aims to include the necessary electrolysis capacity to produce low carbon hydrogen. The companies represented in the initiative will jointly perform the feasibility study of this whole value chain.

To date, the project counts partners with complementary expertise, including hydrogen production, distribution through filling stations, truck manufacturers, transport companies, and fuel cell manufacturers for heavy-duty applications. Air Liquide and the Port of Rotterdam expect as well as invite more parties to join this initiative in the coming months. Together they will contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions of road transportation with hydrogen as a clean and sustainable alternative energy source. The final investment decision by the project partners is expected at the end of 2022.

Hydrogen is one of the energy sources that constitutes a solution to meet the challenge of clean transportation. It enables the reduction of greenhouse gases, pollution in cities and dependency on fossil fuels. It is particularly suited for intensively used heavy duty vehicles.

François Jackow, Executive Vice President and a member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee, said: "Fighting climate change is central to the mission of Air Liquide and we are developing a wide range of solutions. In energy transition, we are convinced that hydrogen is essential. For heavy-duty transport, hydrogen will play a significant role and offer the path to a sustainable, carbon-neutral age of mobility. This alliance demonstrates the commitment of the parties to join forces towards the common ambition to fight against climate change. Air Liquide will bring to the project its unique expertise in the mastery of the entire hydrogen chain developed over the past 50 years.”

Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, said: “This project gives substance to our ambition to make transport more sustainable. With this coalition of partners that complement one another, we can give zero emission road transport a boost. In doing so we take our responsibility as Europe's largest port and help local, national and European authorities to realize their ambitions.”

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

www.airliquide.com
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup


© Business Wire 2020
