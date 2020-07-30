Log in
Air Liquide: Availability of First Half 2020 Financial Report

07/30/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI) announces that its First Half 2020 Financial Report has been filed with the French "AMF" (Stock Exchange Authority) and is available on line. The condensed consolidated accounts for the half-year featuring in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.

The Air Liquide First Half 2020 Financial Report is available on the website: https://www.airliquide.com/investors/first-half-2020-financial-report

A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 67,000 employees and serves more than 3.7 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the company's activities since its creation in 1902.

Air Liquide's ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability. The company's customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to 22 billion euros in 2019 and its solutions that protect life and the environment represented more than 40% of sales. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005774/en/ 

 
    CONTACT: Corporate Communications

media@airliquide.com

+33 (0)1 40 62 58 49

Investor Relations

IRTeam@airliquide.com

Paris - France

+33 (0)1 40 62 50 87

Philadelphia - USA

+1 610 263 8277 

 
    SOURCE: Air Liquide 
Copyright Business Wire 2020

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR LIQUIDE -0.68% 139.7 Real-time Quote.11.45%
CAC 40 -2.13% 4852.94 Real-time Quote.-17.05%
EURO STOXX 50 -2.79% 3208.2 Delayed Quote.-11.88%
Financials
Sales 2020 20 846 M 24 552 M 24 552 M
Net income 2020 2 296 M 2 704 M 2 704 M
Net Debt 2020 12 397 M 14 601 M 14 601 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 66 314 M 78 044 M 78 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,78x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 67 200
Free-Float 97,2%
Income Statement Evolution
NameTitle
Benoît Potier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Fabienne Lecorvaisier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thierry Peugeot Director
Jean-Paul Agon Lead Independent Director
Siân Herbert-Jones Independent Director
